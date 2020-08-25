Perhaps it is my near-daily routine of listening to Hogwarts Instrumental on YouTube while working, or my desire to be spellbound in a year particularly devoid of magic, but lately I have managed to turn almost everything into a Harry Potter metaphor.
When times get tough, I instinctively crawl into the enchanting burrow of childhood.
So when I ventured to the north-central town of Dolný Kubín a few weeks ago with my boyfriend and some friends, it almost felt like I was staring into the Mirror of Erised, through which a young Harry Potter saw what he desired most in the world. But the fickle mirror that has driven many a wizard mad with longing symbolizes something much less troublesome to me. I see it as an endearing symbol of childhood naivety, something we too often admonish and underestimate during difficult times.
Equipped with cozy cottages, fancy cafes and many forested trails slithering up small mountains, Dolný Kubín, the historic capital of the mountainous region of Orava, is a scenic reprieve to be relished.
During our long weekend in the quaint town, my Slovak cohorts and I spent a majority of the time outside. Day one was reserved for hiking and downhill dirt biking for the braver souls of the group (aka not me). Days two and three were spent castle- and cafe-hopping, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that my third visit to the famous Orava Castle, where part of the silent horror film “Nosferatu” was filmed, was just as interesting as the first two.
But what I remember most about our domestic getaway was not the gorgeous scenery or Slovak-centric activities, as fun as they were, but rather the lingering smell of smoke.
During my early morning runs, it was chimney smoke that filled my shallow breaths. That smell is the characteristic scent of New Hampshire winters, which is something my heart has been aching for recently.
When we grilled at night, the scent of toasting charcoal and fly-away embers brought me back to Bratislava’s hilly borough of Koliba, where I toddled and toppled without a care in the world during my first few years of life.
So, I am officially deeming Dolný Kubín the Slovak embodiment of the Mirror of Erised. It injected me with a much-needed dose of childhood innocence, and though I may have felt sad at times thinking about my family, longing to be a child once more, remembering the best of times could never drive me mad. 2020 has been such an emotional, strange and scary year for all of us, and personally I need a little boost from my imaginative younger self from time to time to muster up the courage and tenacity to face it head-on.