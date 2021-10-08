Over three years ago, when I was riding the 207 tram back to my first flat in Bratislava, a pile of springs bounced by my feet. Once the clatter of metal against the floor had stopped, a rush of Slovak words ensued. The spring assailant, who had managed to break a seatbelt box on one of the seats after bumping into it with his backpack, was soon apologizing in English when he saw my look of utter bewilderment. His English was perfect and his demeanor calm, despite the explosion of springs just a few moments before.
Clumsy and cute were the first words that came to my mind as we walked toward our respective flats after getting off at the same stop, laughing about the whole incident. We were neighbors, we realized, who had a lot in common — and a habit of bumping into each other for two months afterward before we finally made a coffee date.
Flash forward three years and my Pinterest feed is plastered with photos of sunflower arrangements, wedding hairdos and desserts — so many desserts. When I’m running, I periodically look down to make sure my beautiful engagement ring is still on my finger just in case the slight breeze manages to pry it off. And when I’m with my now-fiance Miško, the guy who broke the ice by literally breaking (accidentally) a seatbelt box on the 207 tram, everything feels exactly as it should.
I am a strong believer that you create your own destiny, but at the same time, I think a return to Bratislava 19 years after I first lived here was somehow always in the cards. Life has an amazing way of circling back, and the 207 tram is way more romantic than anybody gives it credit for.
Just a few minutes after the proposal, by a bench we used to sit on in the early days of our relationship, the 207 stopped at the stop just a few steps away, so naturally, we got on.
I really do believe life isn’t so much about making the right or wrong decisions; it’s about embracing the chaotic mess of living and seeing the timeline of our choices through. But when you meet the right person, when your first conversations sound much like those shared between old friends, it really does feel like a higher power is nudging you toward your destiny and you can’t help but become a sappy cliche, embracing all the gouda- and cheddar-ness inherent in romance.
Now, we have a wedding to plan in Marlow, followed by a more informal celebration in Slovakia. The blend of three cultures — Slovak (his), American and British (mine) — and their accompanying traditions will make both events truly international affairs and amusing cultural misunderstandings are bound to ensue, so all I can say for now is buckle up (figuratively, of course, because we all know how Miško is with seatbelts).