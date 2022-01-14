It’s about time I embraced more negativity in my life; it’s about time I cared a little less.
Don’t worry, everyone. I haven’t lost it just yet. This is not a column about complacency or pessimism, but rather a much-needed switch in perspective during an exciting and terrifying time in my life.
This year for our annual family Christmas book exchange, my dad gave me “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson. A few paragraphs in, I realized this book is exactly what I need to be reading at exactly this moment.
Manson’s “counterintuitive approach to living a good life” is all about putting your time and energy into what’s valuable and productive, and disregarding what isn’t. It’s also about embracing the fact that life at its very core is problematic. Regardless of what choices we make, we will always encounter problems. The trick is pursuing the better problems, the productive ones — the failures, kick-downs and ruts that cultivate opportunity.
This definitely feels like the year of better problems.
For more than four years now, I’ve been living and working as a journalist in Bratislava, Slovakia. I entered this formative chapter of my life without much thought. There were no pro-con lists, hardly any soul-searching. I got the official offer to work for The Slovak Spectator in October 2017 and moved to Bratislava the following month. It was an easy decision, this life-changing choice, and I have absolutely no regrets. I’ve fallen in love here, and the first-hand experience I’ve gotten editing and writing for an English-language newspaper abroad with no prior experience has been fantastic.
But for a while now, my fiance and I have known it’s time to move on. Slovakia has become too comfortable, and carving out a life worth writing about when you are living in absolute comfort is a challenge. Life as a foreigner in Slovakia has been truly remarkable, and my daily efforts to find my way in this strange and wonderful place have led to what I now recognize as immense personal growth and self-awareness. Manson writes, “self-awareness is like an onion. There are multiple layers to it, and the more you peel them back, the more likely you’re going to start crying at inappropriate times.” This is exactly what my journey to self-awareness has looked like so far.
In a few months, I’ll be leaving the Spectator and closing out this chapter in Slovakia in pursuit of better problems. Although it wasn’t what he had originally planned, my fiance will be relocating with me to the U.S., where we plan to stay for a few years. A move like this is sufficiently scary, and thank goodness for that, because fear and excitement feel remarkably similar and a change like this is truly something to get excited about.
So let’s raise a glass to the year of better problems and crying at inappropriate times.