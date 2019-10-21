Back in May, I got a truly stellar birthday gift: tickets to see Roo Panes, a British singer-songwriter whom I adore, in Bratislava on Nov. 22.
I hadn’t been to a concert in ages and Panes' soft, strumming melodies had somehow always seemed to be playing in the background when I was in the process of making important life decisions (changing my major to writing, accepting a job in Slovakia, etc). So, you can imagine how excited I was to see him live in Bratislava.
And then, the crushing blow.
Two weeks ago, Panes canceled his concert in Bratislava on the event’s Facebook page, due to fatigue and the need “to get back into some natural Rhythms for a period of time.”
As an inhabitant of a city that has proven time and again that it is the little city that could, I wonder if Bratislava will ever get the full credit, and music, it deserves.
Back in February, fans waited in the Ondrej Nepela Ice Hockey Stadium — the go-to venue for big names in Bratislava — for another highly anticipated concert, this time by American rapper Nicki Minaj. Four hours after the show was supposed to begin, Minaj finally came out on stage only to announce that the concert was canceled due to an “electrical problem.”
XL Promotion, the agency that organized the concert, offered a different explanation, claiming the concert did not take place due to the unprofessional conduct of her team. Some speculate Minaj did not want to perform in an arena that wasn’t sold out.
Although I am still a fan of Panes’ music and can accept his plea for more rest, it stings every time one of his songs comes on, which seems to happen more frequently now. I swear Spotify is taunting me at this point.
It also doesn’t help that he is still performing in almost every other city included within his European tour. That doesn’t sound all that restful, Mr. Panes.
My tune has turned bitter, I know, but I feel Bratislava is drawing too many similarities to Jonas, the protagonist of Lois Lowry’s “The Giver.” Like him, the city is grasping for music, the uplifting and connecting force that it is, only to hear the familiar notes carried away with the wind. I’ve heard one too many Slovak drinking songs to remember what good music, sung in the flesh, sounds like.
Kylie Minogue and Beyoncé made the trip to Bratislava once, and while I doubt that playing to modest crowds in a small European capital was the highlight of their careers, I can’t even begin to imagine what it must have meant to the concert-goers that watched the global superstars perform right in front of them.
A small city like Bratislava will not make the rich man richer nor shine a bright spotlight on pop-stars-to-be. But, if music is art and art is an expression of humanity in all of its fragility and tenacity, who could possibly be more deserving of a good concert than a city that has survived two world wars, fascist and communist rule, the firm and demanding hand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Nicki Minaj fiasco of 2018?
We inhabitants of beautiful Bratislava need some poetry of the soul, a remedy for the ears, an anthem for an underdog that’s been abandoned in empty stadiums for far too long.
So, if there is an artist out there who is willing to perform for the "little engine that could" of European cities, we would be happy to lend an ear.