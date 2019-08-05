Last Thursday, I begrudgingly woke up at 6 a.m. to let six strange men into my flat. A cacophony of drilling and hammering resonated throughout my apartment building for most of the day as the boisterous group of repairmen changed all of the water pipes. When they finally left around 14 hours later, I experienced some serious introvert overload. Itching for solitude beneath the sun, I resolved to spend Saturday outside and alone.
Off to the woods I went.
Železná Studienka, a massive park in Bratislava that bleeds into the Small Carpathians mountain range, served as my starting point, from which I hiked to Pajštún Castle, which was about four hours away by foot. When I googled the castle the night before, I found several positive reviews of the ruins, deep-set in the forest. Pictures of the castle were sparse, however. Part of me worried if it would be worth the hike, but I wanted more than a hapless wander through the woods.
During my epic 10-mile journey to Pajštún Castle, I walked through several small villages, past gorgeous English-style gardens, and around some far-off campsites where the smell of charcoal grills was tantalizing at first, torturous soon after. I should have spread my snack breaks out more.
The long stretches deep in the forest were glorious and emptied me of any residual stress from earlier in the week. Though long, the hike itself was not too laborious; 80 percent of it was on level ground, the trail wide and soft.
It had been ages since I had gone on a proper hike — the kind that leads deep into the forest where loquacious birds gossip loudly but remain unseen. My legs were sore for days after, and I have to say it was an amazing feeling to attribute that dull pain to a full day of hiking rather than a full day of sitting at a computer.
Nature gives us almost everything we could possibly need — clean streams of spring water to fill empty bottles with, sturdy trunks to stretch overworked muscles against, babbling brooks to soak blistered heels in. It’s a neglected reprieve from the world we have manufactured — the one that makes it far too easy for me to waste an afternoon watching old "X-Factor" audition reels on YouTube on days I have no obligations. It has never been more vital than it is today to flee deep into the forest, phone and computer rightfully abandoned at home.
When I finally reached the castle, a hidden gem most Bratislavans don't even know about, I was pleasantly surprised by the ruins. They were grand and expansive, jutting out from the cliff edge and weaving through a large portion of the forest.
Pajštún Castle, dating back to the 13th century, once protected the Kingdom of Hungary on the northwestern border, but it was destroyed by Napoleon’s troops in 1810 while France was at war with the Austro-Hungarian empire. Nevertheless, I think Pajštún got the last laugh. Napoleon is immortalized with a small statue in Bratislava’s main square while the ruins of Pajštún still tower with beauty and elegance over the outskirts of the city. On particularly sunny days, you can even spot the majestic ridges of the Austrian Alps.
My journey home was perhaps less eventful than that of the castle’s numerous invaders. I walked slowly, tired and mentally refreshed, caving in when I came across a tiny bus station 45 minutes away from my starting point. My legs appreciated the break, and they pulled me like a magnet to my bed when I made it home around dinner time. I collapsed, enjoying this simple type of happiness: The urge to scour YouTube had subsided, but the pull of the woods had never been stronger.