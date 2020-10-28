Climbing up a slope of crooked cobblestones, a sense of balance seems a step or two away. Above, the sky scattered with luminescent freckles looks all the more beautiful within the patchwork framing of crimson roofs.
A simple deep breath in and I am centered in this central Slovak town, where the pocketful of people that surround me seem propelled by the ordinary magic of slow-living, deep breathing and meaningful conversation.
It’s hard to put my pandemic-related maladies to words, in part because I am starting to forget about them. I am only keenly aware of the twinkling café lights lining Trinity Square, the epicenter of nádherná (gorgeous) Banská Štiavnica.
As a journalist in Bratislava, where we are trying to tread water in the second wave of the coronavirus, I have been too keenly aware of alarming numbers. During the months of September and October, we’ve seen a daily increase of up to 3,000 new confirmed cases, more than 10 times the numbers we saw during the height of the first wave.
The large increase of cases, coupled with the fatigue of a home office and my own desire to travel, inspired me to explore a gem much closer to home.
Banská Štiavnica, a UNESCO-protected medieval mining town that honors its history more than any other Slovak town I have come across, is just a two-hour train away and well worth the trip.
Every building, including the small grocery stores offering retro candy from the ‘90s, are dressed in historical facades. The main town square is lined by expansive antique book stores and cozy cafes where all the waiters and waitresses are exceptionally pleasant and in no rush to get you out the door, which is sometimes the case in Bratislava.
During the four days we were there, my boyfriend and I spent our days chasing after the visible remnants of history scattered throughout town.
We learned of Slovak poet Andrej Sládkovič, who wrote the world’s longest love poem to his love Marína, who would end up marrying someone more wealthy. We took a tour of one of the many mines, no longer in operation, that used to drive this town and quickly learned that mining in the 1800s was dangerous and miserable work. We greeted the beginnings of autumn by hiking to the Calvary, one of the town’s most treasured monuments built by the Jesuits in the 1700s as a religious pilgrimage site. Later, we discovered the delightful delicacy of Turkish coffee mixed with cinnamon and cardamom at Klopačka, a café atop one of the lush hills cradling the town.
This mini-vacation was not just an escape from Bratislava or the growing anxieties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a chance to explore the lesser-known splendors of Slovakia. Too often, the destinations within our reach remain unexplored, which is a crying shame.
It only took a short train ride to reacquaint myself with the stars, rediscover equilibrium and realize once again just how gorgeous Slovakia is.