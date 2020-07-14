Back in late March, when the COVID pandemic first hit Bratislava, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová took extra care to not only lead by example by wearing a mask at all public functions, but also to reassure the public. The Presidential Palace, located on the edge of Old Town, was accessorized with a large banner that read “#srdcomspolu” — one heart together.
It was a simple phrase that brought great comfort to the public during a tense and complicated situation.
The banner was recently taken down since things are nearly back to normal here, but the sentiment carries on. People seem to still take a little more care to reach out to those in need. Neighbors who had been stuck at the exchanging pleasantries stage for years before the pandemic hit are much more engaged with one another now.
Personally, I was flabbergasted when a stranger complimented me the other day, a rather rare phenomenon in Slovakia, where locals are sometimes a little slow to warm to foreigners. Clearly, this horrible virus that takes and takes from the world has not taken the most resilient of emotions from humanity: compassion. Kindness knows no limits, and while the constant stream of videos portraying people behaving badly during this pandemic may suggest otherwise, I think it has been spreading much faster than the virus.
That compassion has also been on display in my hometown of Marlow.
In the past week or so, small circular cuts of wood painted with big red hearts have been found by people’s mailboxes and doorsteps all over town. My Facebook feed is loaded with pictures of hearts posted by my fellow Marlowians, all of whom have been deeply touched by this selfless gesture.
Many have taken guesses as to who could be behind this blossoming trail of hearts. However, our town is no stranger to compassionate, anonymous acts like this one, so it’s hard to narrow the list of the usual sweet suspects. The phantom spreader of hearts could really be anyone.
Part of me would love to go full investigative reporter on this case, track down the source and sincerely thank this philanthropist for inoculating Marlow with the extra dose of love so many people are in need of right now. But another part of me wants to remain in the dark as to who is spreading the light. I love this person/people for what they are doing and I love them even more for not taking credit for it (though should you decide to reveal your identity, phantom heart-spreader, it would in no way diminish my gratitude and admiration of you).
So as curious as I am, I will simply revel in the crystal-clear message behind these beautifully crafted displays, which resonates from Marlow to Bratislava: Srdcom spolu — together we are one heart.