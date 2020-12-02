“Your lunch break is over!” a cantankerous man yells as he knocks on the window above his head, getting the attention of a medical worker.
The masked woman, visibly stressed, pops her head out of the window, explaining in between sighs that she still has five minutes left.
He grunts and returns to his place in line, which snakes around the student dormitory in Bratislava’s Horský Park, my favorite running spot.
Slovaks typically do not celebrate Halloween, but since 2020 is the year of throwing normalcy to the wolves, a majority of the nation, me included, found themselves spending a rainy Oct. 31 trick or treating … for a negative COVID-19 test result.
Even though it’s yet to be seen whether the mass testing has led to a lower infection rate, especially since a partial lockdown was implemented at the same time, this theme of celebrating holidays with nationwide testing could continue this month. Three rounds are expected to take place before Christmas.
When Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovič first announced his ambitious plan to test the entire nation for COVID-19 on a single weekend, aimed at flattening the pandemic curve following a spike in cases, one could almost hear the laughter resounding throughout the country.
Most were convinced that Matovič, who loves a good-old-fashioned Facebook rant as much as President Donald Trump loves a hashtag-able lament, was sharing his unfiltered thoughts with an exhausted public, only to completely change his stance the following day.
But that didn’t happen, and after planning in secret for weeks, the heavily criticized PM implemented his “Joint Responsibility” operation in a single weekend.
Participation in nationwide testing was “voluntary,” but those who opted out of testing had to stay in isolation for 10 days. They could still go grocery shopping, but that’s about it. Nevertheless, even those who got tested still had to wear masks, as Slovakia has had a nationwide mask mandate since March.
So after I had waited in line for close to three hours, a medical student swabbed my nose and a soldier handed me my negative test result 15 minutes later. The impossibly long swab was quite intrusive but the experience as a whole was nothing to complain about.
A total of 3,625,332 people in this country of 5.45 million were tested on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Of this share, 38,359 (1.06 percent) were positive, a surprisingly low positivity rate.
Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia’s two largest cities, were actually among those with the smallest share of positive cases. As a result, we were exempt from the second round of testing scheduled for Nov. 7-8.
All those who tested negative were given a blue certificate confirming their negative result. While the manufacturer of these certificates had a little too much fun with clip art (the trio of green germs floating in the bottom-left corner doesn’t exactly scream “official”) this blue piece of paper was high in value. People called it the “pass to freedom,” as it permitted entrance into hair salons, shopping centers and outdoor cafes. Many of these places had been closed and reopened for those who got the “pass.”
However, as delicious as these freedoms surely tasted, I did not indulge.
For obvious economic and logistical reasons, the nationwide testing was carried out with quicker yet less reliable antigen tests, which means there is a significantly higher rate of false negatives and false positives to factor in.
Mathematician Richard Kollár estimates that around 25,000 people had false negatives, a figure made more alarming by the fact that these unidentified people had a certificate that allowed them to enter shared public spaces.
Nevertheless, I will also allow myself to indulge in some optimism, knowing that despite this collective exhaustion we are all feeling, the inhabitants of this little-engine-that-could nation show up and fulfill their individual responsibilities for the greater good, no matter how cantankerous or anti-lunch break they may be.
So, should Slovakia kick off the yuletide season with more testing, I will find my place in line, understanding that in 2020 especially, we cannot discount the sheer power of collective resilience.