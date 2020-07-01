ENTER NOW! We seek the most talented performers from the Monadnock Region and southeastern Vermont to submit videos of their singing, dancing, acting, comedy, magic or other talents they think worthy of recognition. Contestants must be 13 or older to enter and videos cannot exceed four minutes.
Deadline for Submissions is this Friday July 3rd, 2020
The top five contestants with the most votes will be the finalists. Four finalists will receive a $50 cash prize and the winner will receive a $150 cash prize. Voting begins July 5th, 2020. A panel of judges will determine one winner, who will be announced during a Facebook Live event July 27.