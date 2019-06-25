Although sequels have dominated the Pixar slate for the past decade — seven of the studio’s 11 most recent movies have been franchise follow-ups — its filmmakers do not take each return to existing properties lightly.
Fans forever debate which Pixar films top their personal rankings. But with “Toy Story 4” out now — a year before the studio plans to release two original stories, “Onward” and “Soul” — we rank only its eight sequels, to assess which ones indeed feel “worthy”:
8. “Cars 2” (2011)
Sidekick tow-truck Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) from the charming “Cars” becomes part of the entree here for an off-kilter, James Bond-esque international adventure that careens about, trying to avert potholes and plot holes.
7. “Cars 3” (2017)
As much of the Pixar brain trust moved into middle age, a recurring theme became about what happens when life’s wear and tear takes its toll on a former star, hero or champion. “Cars 3” gets plenty of narrative mileage from how Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) finds his new place in a young car’s sport.
6. “Monsters University” (2013)
Pixar ventures into prequel territory as we get to see Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) in college, before they became the scaremongering pals we enjoyed in Pete Docter’s winning “Monsters, Inc.” Friendship that transcends obstacles is a consistently winning idea for Pixar, and in this prequel, that provides the emotional core beneath plenty of buddy shtick.
5. “Finding Dory” (2016)
Pixar has an impeccable record with matching character and voice actor, and one of its master strokes was hiring Ellen DeGeneres to play Dory the blue tang in the brilliant “Finding Nemo.” DeGeneres is able to deliver that same endearing magic in this title turn.
4. “Toy Story 4” (2019)
Cooley and his colleagues tackle perhaps the toughest task any Pixar creative team has yet faced: Justify a new movie’s merit following a deeply inspired coda to a trilogy. Fortunately, the return of Bo Peep (Annie Potts) is an inspired narrative decision, as she demonstrates how Woody can adapt to change — perhaps even completing his four-film arc.
3. “Incredibles 2” (2018)
Brad Bird’s “The Incredibles” tops many fan lists as the best Pixar film, so it’s a tall order to follow up such greatness. The excellence of the sequel centers largely on the stunning action sequences — the high-speed effects rival those of some top live-action franchises — and on the center spotlight focused on Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), who becomes arguably the most fully realized Pixar heroine yet.
2. “Toy Story 2” (1999)
“Toy Story 2” offers an abundance of brilliance, from Buzz Lightyear’s self-discovery in Al’s Toy Barn to the evocative nostalgia of “Woody’s Roundup.” Plus, the mournful “When She Loved Me” montage for Jessie the cowgirl (Joan Cusack) creates a template for all future Pixar scenes that pluck the heartstrings of memory and loss — an ongoing staple that helps distinguish Pixar from most all other animation studios.
1. “Toy Story 3” (2010)
“Toy Story 2” was this close to topping our rankings, but the key here is context. Revisiting beloved characters so many years later was a high-stakes play. Yet Pixar — amid an amazing creative run (“Up,” “Ratatouille,” “WALL-E”) — came up flush, somehow creating the most frighteningly lifelike climax in studio history (we’re sure those toys clasping hands at the incinerator have souls), and then completing grown Andy’s arc with a last masterstroke.