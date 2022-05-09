War: Who dies? The poor; Who pays? The middle class; Who profits? The rich.
The problem with war is that it diverts money from basic human needs; pollutes the environment; kills civilians, mostly children; maintains a culture of violence; diverts scientific research away from basic human problems; wastes the earth’s resources-has proven to be a dismal failure; threatens world annihilation; makes the world less safe-breeds terrorism; suppresses the better aspects of human nature such as empathy and compassion; violates human rights; dehumanizes people; has failed to achieve authentic peace; benefits the few like the purveyors of weapons; destroys priceless artifacts and architecture; has never met just war criteria; produces massive numbers of people with PTSD; provides a false sense of security; can escalate into a nuclear holocaust; and displaces large numbers of people.
The reasons for war are often related and complex, but they still need to be subject to critical analysis before an effective plan to abolish war can be developed. They are: economic gain; territorial gain; religion; nationalism; revenge; civil strife; revolution.
If we don’t abolish war, war will abolish us. The late combat veteran and Marine Col. John Barr made the abolition of war the centerpiece of Veterans for Peace Inc. when he co-founded and was president of that organization. The best tribute we can offer him and all those veterans to died, were POW or MIA and who continue to suffer with PTSD is to end war forever.
War is a barbaric relic of the past with which we can no longer live.