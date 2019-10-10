A sure sign of the changing seasons is the swapping out of the front door wreath. A welcoming home décor staple, the choice of wreath can say a lot about one’s sense of personal design style.
Some believe the wreath itself dates back to ancient Greece and Rome when people would make wreaths using fresh leaves, fruits and flowers. Made to be worn on the head, the wreath was a symbol of one’s status, occupation or achievements.
Others believe that the art of wreath making began 1,000 years before the birth of Christ as advent wreaths, which symbolized the strength and perseverance needed to survive a brutal winter. From a religious perspective, the wreath throughout history has represented eternity and an unending circle of life.
Once only seen during the winter holiday season and fashioned from evergreen branches, the wreath has evolved to an item that can be found on a home’s front door year-round and including every type of seasonal craft material available, from wreaths of artificial pastel-colored eggs in the spring to bright-foam flip-flop wreaths in the summer.
Whether you lean toward a natural wreath or one fashioned from artificial materials, the autumn-themed wreaths of today have far surpassed the standard circle of artificial fall-colored oak and maple leaves. No matter your preference in accents or theme, there’s a DIY wreath to be found online to meet everyone’s autumn decorating taste.
Bring on the Burlap
Nothing screams autumn more than a swatch of burlap. From garlands and wreaths to table runners, burlap is busting out in fall DIY décor. Loop and layer burlap strips or ribbon onto a wire wreath form and add decorative accents of sunflowers or other autumn flowers for a quick result. Burlap can also be used to create fabric flowers, braided with varying colors or fashioned into a simple wreath hanger.
Twigs & Berries
Dried orange physalis fruits, also called Chinese lantern (see left photo), are a beautiful wreath material for wrapping around a grapevine wreath form, as is the American bittersweet vine found growing in the wild. Add some sprigs of other dried leaves, eucalyptus vine or artificial berry branches for additional color and volume.
Fabric for Days
Got an old holey wool sweater or unused scarf lying around? Cut the sweater into strips or use the scarf to wrap a straw craft wreath form in color and tie it off with a bow. Add fabric flowers from the craft store or make your own using an online tutorial. Yarn can also be used to easily wrap a fabric-themed wreath and it comes in endless colors and varieties from thin to chunky. Really, any fabric will do the trick for wrapping a wreath, including wide ribbon.
Feeling Hoopy
Recently, I’ve seen some super-cute wreaths made using a large embroidery hoop stretched with a seasonal fabric (enter burlap) and decorated at the top with elaborate bows and long ribbon. The one I saw had the word “welcome” painted across it, but this idea could work for any number of messages, or just a simple large initial letter of the homeowner’s last name, either painted or embroidered if you’re into stitching. I made some small versions of these one year to give as Christmas gifts with felt trees stitched onto burlap and colorful button ornaments — I even dyed the hoops red.
Crops Are Tops
A circle of side-by-side Indian corn with its husks left on can create a dramatic look for your entranceway, while a wispy wreath of harvest wheat or other dried grasses create a visual collection of natural elements for the front door (see middle photo). Add long pheasant tail feathers (bought at craft stores) for an extra woodsy touch. Artificial apples and mini-pumpkins are also traditional accents for harvest-themed wreaths.
Gone-By Blooms
Although fragile, dried hydrangea blossoms can make gorgeous fall bouquets, centerpieces and wreaths when grouped together. Try arranging in a vintage peach basket, metal sap bucket or rustic wooden apple crate for that extra harvest-time feel (see right photo). If those aren’t readily available, opt for a wreath of poofy artificial hydrangea blooms in warm autumn colors and wrapped with a wide ribbon. Peach baskets also make an appealing choice for displaying your potted fall mums.
Timber Treasure
If you have access to fallen or cut-down trees, a thin slice taken from the trunk of a tree can lend itself well for decorating a front door. Try woodburning an autumn message directly onto the disc or attach other forest elements — pinecones, acorns or birch bark curlicues— using hot glue around the perimeter. Large pieces of birch bark can be cut into the shapes of leaves or flowers and fashioned onto a wreath form by themselves.
Welcoming Words
A final option is to skip the circle idea altogether and go for something more straight-edged with corners. Try a painted and decorated craft chalkboard or a vintage tray painted with chalkboard paint. Wrap it with autumn branches, leaves or bittersweet to hang on the front door with a special welcoming message for fall.