With winter approaching, it’s time to take stock of just how insulated your house is, and the measures that might need to be taken in order to keep out those vicious winter winds. The folks at Carbone’s Window and Awning, which has occupied its modest Island Street location in Keene for the last 73 years, know a thing or two about this very issue, and can offer sage advice about how to stay warm and comfy over these chilly months.
“What you really want to do is to stop the infiltration of air coming into your house,” said owner Tim Carbone. “Ideally, this should be handled from the exterior of the house. If you’re planning on keeping the aesthetics of your old wood sashes, which have been in the home for years and years, you should put in good exterior triple-track storm windows.
“The best of these are the Tru-Channel Storm Windows, produced by Harvey Industries out of Waltham, Mass. These are easy to operate, self-contained units, custom-made and installed on the exterior of your existing windows. These have an infiltration rate of .004 cubic feet per minute at a wind velocity of 25 miles an hour.”
Carbone said that the next step up in options would be vinyl replacement windows, which range from clear glass to argon windows. Argon is a gas that is put between the panes. Being of a higher density than air, it slows down the intrusion of cold or escape of heat.
“From there, you go to a triple-pane window,” he continued. “Of course, now you’re talking serious money and you have to justify it. You can go with foam-filled at the frame and sashes. When you have old windows with weight wells, it’s advisable to take the weights and ropes out and fill that void with insulation.”
Triple-pane windows are great for areas with extreme weather and are more resistant to condensation than double-pane replacement windows. They can also significantly reduce the amount of noise heard through the window, due to the extra pane and insulation. Because of the additional materials needed to construct them, they are heavier than double-pane windows and typically cost 25 to 30 percent more.
Doors are another culprit in heat loss and can significantly increase your heating costs over the course of the winter. Here again, there are a number of options the homeowner can consider to address the problem.
“There are many different types of doors on the market today,” Carbone said. “First off, you might want to weatherstrip the door itself. The best way to check for air infiltration would be to go outside at night and shine a flashlight around the perimeter of the door when it’s shut.
“If you see light coming through, that means there is air coming through as well. So, those are areas you need to tighten up, by weatherstripping around the inside of the jamb or putting wood or weatherstripping around the frame.”
Another option is to install a storm door on the exterior of the existing door, which also offers a number of possibilities.
“If installed properly, a storm door will stop air infiltration in the same way that a storm window does,” Carbone said. “A storm door is exactly what you think it would be, protecting the interior door from the elements. It’s not an alternative to the insulation that you should have around your interior door.
“There are many styles out there, and we carry a lot of them. A lot of people have gone for self-storing screen style storm doors, which are a great idea, but over time they tend to break, in which case you have to replace the entire system.”
In terms of windows that don’t exactly fit the mold, or are an odd shape, Carbone said that he has that covered, as well.
“We make individual storm panels that you can clip onto the outside of your existing structure,” he said. “So, if you have casement or basement windows that you want to insulate, or something in a sleeping area that isn’t meant to be opened, you can use them for this purpose.”
Whichever choice is best for your home, the imperative thing is to deal with it now, before Old Man Winter comes knocking in earnest. You’ll appreciate it in the months ahead.
Carbone’s Window & Awning, LLC is at 185 Island St., Keene, and can be reached at 352-1932 or online at carboneswindowandawning.com.