As the days grow shorter and the nights chillier, our instincts are to nestle into a cozy indoor space. This autumn is about introducing interesting colors and shapes and luxurious textures to create a warm and inviting environment.
With just a few simple additions, you can update your home in fall style. Here are the trends to be looking for as you shop for fall home décor.
Modern lighting
Interior designer Ann Henderson, of Ann Henderson Interiors in Keene, counsels her clients about bringing the feeling of the natural outdoor light inside in the fall.
There are a few ways to do this, she explained. One is by adding lamps.
“Light fixtures are three-dimensional,” she said. “You’re putting a piece of sculpture in your home and you should have fun with it. Maybe get more edgy or creative. It adds so much to the space.”
The modern farmhouse look is all the rage, she said. Industrial farmhouse lighting, whether in the form of a floor or table lamp or chandelier, is a great choice to for warming up your room. Most often, the industrial elements will be a black or brushed silver metal, such as stainless steel, galvanized steel or brushed nickel.
“The finish contributes to the overall feeling,” said Henderson.
Keeping the scale of your lighting in your room in mind no matter the style is important, she added. If it’s an oversized chandelier you’re hanging over a dining room table, for instance, it will dominate the space so it shouldn’t be too small a room.
“It’s a way to make a statement,” she said. “You need to get it right.”
An “anything goes”
color palette
Another easy way to bring the warmth of summer into your home in the fall is by adding color.
“Color is the greatest vehicle,” said Henderson. “It doesn’t have to match but it can used around the space in little spots — for example, the base of a lamp or one chair.”
The best way to emphasize color, she said, is by working with a neutral backdrop, namely white or off-white walls.
A full color palette is on the table this fall: jewel tones like bright blues, reds, pinks, purples, greens, along with the more traditional autumn hues – terracotta, rich browns and neutrals.
Gold, brass and rose gold accents are another fall 2019 trend in home decor. Some ways to incorporate them are in the dining room by swapping out all-white chargers for warm metallics or with a mantel display of metallic-toned gourds and candlesticks.
Plinth coffee tables
A plinth is a heavy base that supports a statue, and these hot new low-to-the-ground coffee tables are made in materials such as marble. Of minimalist design, they create a cozy atmosphere because they are easily accessible and can be used when sitting on the floor, preferably in your cozy PJs. They also make a great base for a nice fall centerpiece.
Upholstered headboards
Of course, you should start with flannel sheets and layers of cozy blankets to warm up the bedroom, but you can make a fall statement with a headboard upholstered in a soothing, warm hue. If you’re not feeling like a plush fabric is your thing, try a wooden bed in natural shades to highlight that autumn feeling.
Natural accents
Adding small pieces throughout your home packs a lot of punch when it comes to creating coziness.
Some ideas: a grapevine wreath with apples or fall flowers over your mantel or hanging on a door; or some woven baskets of varying shapes and sizes. A jewel-toned or plaid area rug or table runner is another simple way to add warmth, along with rustic wooden pieces like a lamp or bookshelf.
Velvet is a soft, plush and very popular fabric this fall, and it can be incorporated into home decor with anything from a piece of furniture to a throw pillow. A throw blanket in a soft fabric like cable knit is yet another way to achieve a comfy vibe. Try draping it over a dining table for something different.
Henderson points out any of these trends are simple to introduce because they are simple to swap out and don’t require a huge time or money commitment. This allows for more freedom and creativity.
“People are not decorating to the millionth degree,” she said. “Twenty years ago, if you were doing your dining room, everything had to be chosen and match-y. It’s more eclectic these days. You can come up with a palette from something that inspires you — a painting, the view from your garden — and recreate that.”