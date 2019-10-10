As the days get colder, we have to address the issues that are germane to the incoming season. The arrival of winter can bring with it a whole different set of issues, not least of which is the wildlife that decide to escape the elements by spending the season in your home.
Although the wasps die off for the most part this time of year, there is one notable exception — the queen. Queens will hibernate throughout the winter, and then emerge in the spring to establish a new colony. While there’s little you can do about this now, you might want to keep an eye out for nests when the weather starts to warm up.
You might also discover that bedbugs have made themselves unwelcome visitors. Once thought eliminated, these rascals are back, and can set up shop in your sheets very quickly indeed.
Likewise, if you have summer clothes stored away for the winter, don’t be stingy with the mothballs. Moths will readily lay eggs in your garments, and you’ll be greeted in the spring with holes where they used to be.
A more serious pest is the brown recluse spider, which will nest in old boxes in your attic. Should you be trying to dig out Christmas decorations and get bitten by one of these creatures, seek medical attention immediately. The venom of a brown recluse is a particularly nasty neurotoxin that can quickly lead to tissue necrosis unless tended to immediately.
Then there are pests of the mammalian persuasion. They can cause havoc in your house without you even realizing it. The first and most obvious culprit in this class are mice, which will set up camp in your house, generally with adverse consequences. They’ll find their way into garages, sheds, garbage areas, basements, attics — basically anywhere they can build a nest.
“People should be on the lookout for any new holes that have been chewed in the side of their houses,” said John Lamoureux, owner of Keene Pest Control. “As mice come in, looking for warmth and food, they’ll try to get into your foundation, or anywhere you have pipes or electrical supplies coming in.”
Lamoureux said that homeowners should be vigilant about searching for droppings, especially in the kitchen area. Pantries should also be examined, particularly boxes of grain or cereal.
“Mice will pull the insulation right out of the walls to use as nesting materials,” he said. “You might also want to be on the lookout for mouse droppings, particularly in food preparation areas.
“If you start to hear scratching in the walls, you know you have a problem. Mice will also chew on everything, including electrical wiring, which can lead to fires.”
Scott Dillon, wildlife department manager at JP Pest Control in Milford, generally deals with somewhat larger animals, and has some very definite ideas about the trouble their winter residency can cause.
“We do everything from bedbugs to squirrels,” he said. “In my particular department, we deal with things like bats and raccoons, which will move into your house in the colder months. We have bats wintering over in attics, which will sometimes warm up and invade living spaces.
“The real problem, though, are flying squirrels, along with gray and red squirrels. We deal with a lot of them around this time of year.”
Dillon said that squirrels can cause a lot of damage in the home, as they nest in the insulation, and chew on electrical wires.
“They will ball up your insulation to make nests, leaving a lot of urine and feces there, which can be a problem in itself,” he said. “The flying squirrels, in particular, are one of the biggest issues we face, as they will gather in colonies of 20 or 30 in a single structure.”
The big takeaway from this is vigilance. If you see droppings around, or hear some animal scurrying around in your walls, take action. Otherwise, when spring rolls around, you may have a much bigger issue to deal with.
