Most homeowners believe that just because summer is over that it’s time to forget the lawn care until next year. Very much like most Red Sox fans will say, maybe next year they’ll improve.
Lawns suffer from summer stress and weeds every season, from one degree to another. One can never predict whether there will be sufficient rainfall and perfect temperatures for turf grass to last all summer long. Inevitably, temperatures will eventually be too hot and some turf will be lost in every lawn, sport field and golf course, no matter how well cared for it is.
This past spring proved to be ideal weather conditions for turf and the summer was also better than average because there were welcoming rains and lower temperatures at just the right times to relieve the minor dry periods and short heat waves we had. While we can take a dip and cool off in the pool, our lawns and plants can’t and rely on us to help them through.
When it comes to watering lawns, try not to think that just because there was plenty of rain in the spring, that you shouldn’t have to water the lawn again. You wouldn’t water your houseplants in April and expect them to survive to August without watering them again would you?
Lawns that tend to flourish a bit better year to year are those that are cared for from stresses in summer and throughout the fall season every year. Fall, rather than spring, is by far the time to work on lawns. Fall lawn improvements will prepare them for winter and a healthier start in the spring.
Our Northeast cool season turf grasses respond to cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels whereas summer annual weeds, including crabgrass, are completing their life cycle and dying off. Unfortunately, completing their cycle means they have produced seed for future growing seasons.
Here are several steps to follow that will benefit your lawn for continued improvement next season.
• Keep mowing and remove leaves as often as possible. Continue mowing at 2 ½ to 3-inch height. Keep leaves from layering up. Grass plants can suffocate, and diseases will develop with continued leaf cover. As well, sunlight to the plant is critical in producing sugars for stronger plants and overall health.
You can begin to “gradually” lower the mow height in several cuttings for a final cut height of 2 inches. This will allow more sunlight to reach the crown of the plant for continued strengthening.
• Seed any bare or weakened areas now in the fall weather. Fall seeding will germinate and even require a mow or two before winter.
Fall seeding will allow you to treat the annual weed seeds in the spring with a pre-emergent, or at least allow the turf grass to get a head start on germinating spring weeds. Use a seed blend based on whether the area is a sunny or shade environment.
• Core aeration is one of the most beneficial management practices for all turf. Whether it’s a golf putting green or your back lawn, allowing air movement into compacted or thick thatch lawn areas will provide for deeper root growth and healthier plants.
When aerating, over-seeding along with it will introduce new varieties of improved grasses for better performance throughout future growing seasons. Simply broadcast seed over the aerated turf.
Aeration and over-seeding every fall is a great way to improve the quality of your lawn. This practice reduces plant stresses by producing healthier soil conditions and better water penetration. It will also help reduce chemical needs over time as the healthier improved variety plants can respond better when they aren’t under any stress from insect or disease activity.
• Fertilize and lime your lawn through the fall and apply a dormant feeding at the end of the season before ground freezes. Even though the growing season is over, turf plants thrive this time of year as “cool season grasses.” Top growth is replaced by root and rhizome (underground stems) growth and nutrients begin to be stored in the plant in preparation of winter dormancy.
• Consider improving your soil with the addition of an organic compost application. Adding organics will improve the organic matter percentage of the soil. This is a great practice for homeowners who wish to use an organic approach for their property.
• Remember to mark out your driveway and walks to eliminate or at least reduce any snow removal damage to the lawn and garden areas of your property. Once the snow falls it’s easy to forget the layout of your lawn and it can be easily damaged by plows and snowblowers.
• If you have an irrigation system, be sure it is properly winterized and perhaps mark those spray heads that are near the driveway as well to avoid winter plow damage. Servicing any system problems now in the fall will make it easy for a quick spring startup and get the watering going early for any potentially dry spring conditions.
