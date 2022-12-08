Holiday Happenings Around the Region

With Thanksgiving in our rear-view mirrors, Christmas is right around the corner. With that comes the wonders of the holidays. There are tons of fantastic seasonal events taking place in the Monadnock Region this year. For starters The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough has you covered. They will be holding The Artisan Show on December 10th, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be many local fine artisans including leathersmith Donlin Foreman and silversmith Susan Baker. Cellist David Gibson will be performing.
The Winter Wassail at Stonewall Farms on December 10th, 5:00 pm 8:30 pm is sure to be a holiday hoot. There will be an outdoor artisan market and hayrides starting at 8:00 pm. Hayrides are $10 per person. Children under five ride for free. With S’mores cooked over the fire pit and a bonfire, not to mention carolers, it’s sure not to disappoint. For a true shot of festivities try a meeting with Santa at Donna’s Rustic Barn on December 10th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Swanzey. There will be a raffle, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa has a gift for every one of the kids. All sitting and picture fees are waived this year.
For the scientifically minded early birds, consider joining The Harris Center for their 49th Christmas Bird Count at The Harris Center Bird Feeders on December 17th at 9:00 am to 11:00 am. From the comfort of the Harris center building keep count of all bird species and make meaningful contributions to the natural knowledge of our region. Go to https://harriscenter.org/events/christmas-bird-count-at-the-harris-center-bird-feeders to register.
There is no shortage of performances to take in this season. Have a great time with Oliver Jr. at MoCo Arts on December 11th at 2:00 pm and 4:30 pm for tickets call (603) 357-2100. Portsmouth New Hampshire’s historic Pontine Theater Presents “Christmas Snow” a story by Donald Hall at the Keene Public Library Cohen Hall on December 17th at 1:00 pm. They will be performing a theatrical rendition of the Donald Hall poem, “Christmas Snow.” For more information on attending this event contact Gail Zachariah at (603) 352-0157 and gzachariah@ci.keene.nh.us. There are few shows more iconic to the holidays than “The Nutcracker.” Fortunately, New York Ballet Theater is bringing their production of “The Nutcracker” to Keene’s Colonial Theater, December 17th at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, and $25 for youth. Tickets can be found at https://thecolonial.org/event/nutcracker-2022/2022-12-17/.
If a classic ballet isn’t your speed, On December 18th at 4:00 pm, The Colonial Theater will be hosting “Christmas at the Colonial”, a free event with caroling, hot chocolate bar, and plenty of good cheer. Register for the event at https://thecolonial.org/event/christmas-at-the-colonial-2/.
If you need more music in your life, there is a wide variety to enjoy this season. For a trip down memory lane, or to experience the aural regalia of a time gone by, delight in the Keene Jazz Orchestra’s Holiday Dance at The Best Western Plus, on December 17th at 7:30 pm, has you covered. The local institution, fronted by Rebecca Holtz, will be playing a suite of music from the swingin’ big bands of the mid twentieth century. Tickets are $15 and $12 for students, and available at https://www.keenejazzorchestra.com as well as Toadstool Books, Prime Roast, or the door. Offering an excellence of a different kind, The Keene Chorale Presents Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Rutter’s Gloria at Saint Bernard’s Church on December 11th at 2:00 pm. Tickets, $10 for children, $22 for seniors, and $25 for adults and can be bought at https://keenechorale.org, Toadstool bookstore, or from a Chorale member.
For an eclectic evening of music and theater, Small Pond Productions Presents a Classic Christmas Jubilee at the Community House of Marlborough on December 16th, 17th at 7:30 pm with a 2:00 pm matinee on the 17th and 18th. Holiday tunes and scenes from “A Christmas Carol” are sure to make this a festive evening. Call (603) 242-2314 for tickets.
A great option for the culinarily inclined is Dessert for Dinner, Seven Course Prix Fixe dinner by Chef Lenny Wellner-Small at Machina Kitchen and ArtBar on December 13th and 17th a 5:30 pm. This dinner features seven courses of deliciously delightful plays on favorite sweet and savory dishes, like Apple Crumble Roast Chicken with Rosemary and Brie.
Seats are $80 with an optional $30 wine pairing. Call (603) 903-0011 for tickets.
