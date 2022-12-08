Holiday Happenings Around the Region
Adobe Stock

With Thanksgiving in our rear-view mirrors, Christmas is right around the corner. With that comes the wonders of the holidays. There are tons of fantastic seasonal events taking place in the Monadnock Region this year. For starters The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough has you covered. They will be holding The Artisan Show on December 10th, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be many local fine artisans including leathersmith Donlin Foreman and silversmith Susan Baker. Cellist David Gibson will be performing.

The Winter Wassail at Stonewall Farms on December 10th, 5:00 pm 8:30 pm is sure to be a holiday hoot. There will be an outdoor artisan market and hayrides starting at 8:00 pm. Hayrides are $10 per person. Children under five ride for free. With S’mores cooked over the fire pit and a bonfire, not to mention carolers, it’s sure not to disappoint. For a true shot of festivities try a meeting with Santa at Donna’s Rustic Barn on December 10th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm in Swanzey. There will be a raffle, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa has a gift for every one of the kids. All sitting and picture fees are waived this year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.