Make Chanukah special with these traditions

For eight nights each winter, candles burn in commemoration of a miraculous and joyous event. Chanukah, often referred to as the Festival of Lights, commemorates an ancient miracle that occurred after the Jewish people waged a hard-fought battle against religious oppression.
A small contingent of Jewish warriors led by Judah Maccabee rebelled against Syrian Greek rulers who desecrated the holy Second Temple in Jerusalem and tortured and persecuted those who did not adopt their religious beliefs. After the Maccabees came out victorious, they set out to rededicate the Temple, which included lighting a menorah. They could only find enough oil for the candelabra to burn for one night. Miraculously, the oil burned for eight nights and the Temple was kept holy. This miracle is the inspiration for Chanukah.
Various iconic Chanukah traditions have been borne out of that evening in 164 BCE. Below are some of the most prominent traditions associated with Chanukah festivities.
Lighting the menorah
The menorah is traditionally a seven-branched candelabra lit by ritually-pure olive oil used in Jewish places of worship. However, in commemoration of the Chanukah miracle, a special menorah, called a hanukkiah, is used. This menorah is a nine-branched version that enables a candle to be lit for each day the rededicated Temple candles burned. The middle, highest candle from which the others are lit is called she shamash. The hanukkiah is traditionally placed in a visible space, such as the front window of celebrantsÕ homes.
Playing with the dreidel
Jews were forbidden from studying their own religious texts like the Torah, but they found ways to do so anyway. They would quickly hide their books and take out spinning tops to pretend to be playing with them when the Greeks were watching. In commemoration, these little tops, or dreidels, are taken out on Chanukah. The dreidels are marked with four Hebrew letters, which represent the phrase Ònes gadol haya sham,Ó or Òa great miracle happened there.
Eating fried foods
Frying foods in olive oil has become tradition and a way to acknowledge the miraculous Temple oil burning. Jelly-filled doughnuts called ÒsufganiyotÓ are popular, as are latkes, which are fried potato pancakes.
Donations and gifts
In addition to Chanukah gelt (small chocolate coins) and money given out to children and adults, many Jewish families make ÒtzedakahÓ (donations) to nonprofits and other charitable organizations during Chanukah. The sixth night of Chanukah has recently become associated with charitable giving and other gifting.
Family time
In addition to these traditions, Chanukah is an ideal opportunity for Jewish family members to gather under one roof. It also may be an opportunity for them to share their celebrations and religious customs with non-Jewish friends.
Chanukah is a celebratory time that looks back to a significant miracle in Jewish history. ItÕs an opportunity to engage in many different traditions with family and friends.