Santa and The Magic Mushroom
Courtesy Photo

Some pairings make sense this time of year, like jingle and bells or gingerbread and houses but have you ever heard of Santa Claus and mushrooms? This isn’t some new Christmas entrée or a novel way of decorating for the holidays. Instead, it is a long, strange trip, a story of how our modern image and story of Santa might be traced back to an ancient custom practiced by the indigenous people of the northernmost lands—a ritual involving the use of the mind-altering mushroom, Amanita muscaria, commonly known as the fly agaric mushroom.

How is it that such a right jolly old elf dressed all in red and trimmed in white fur came to take a cosmic trip through the night on a gift-laden sled pulled by eight flying reindeer to slide down our chimneys, leaving presents not just under our trees but in our stockings? This lore is undeniably charming and full of magic, but have you ever wondered how this seasonal legend came to be?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.