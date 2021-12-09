Miller Bros-Newton
If there’s a man in your life, Miller Bros has got you covered! Fine classic clothing with renowned service is what they’re all about. Your guy deserves the best so wrap him up in a cozy Baruffa merino wool sweater! A fine Italian mill that’s been creating the best quality merino yarns since 1850, you’ll feel the difference the moment you touch it. Miller Bros. has crew-neck, v-neck, ¼ zip and even cardigans available in a whole range of colors. When he tears off that giftwrap and sees the Miller Bros box underneath, he’ll know he’s in for something special. 105 Main St., Keene (603) 352-3039 millerbrosnewton.com
Historical Society of Cheshire County Museum Store
Help keep their hands cozy and warm! Historical Society of Cheshire County Museum Store offers the hottest mittens in town. “Felted Mittens by Reinette.” Up-cycled mittens, locally made from wool sweaters, polar fleece and denim. Machine washable. Holiday sale going on now. A museum store is always a great place to find gifts unique to the region! 246 Main St., Keene (603) 352-1895 hsccnh.org
Mabel & Lou Boutique
What a perfect gift for your Mom, your daughter or your BFF! Neoprene water resistant totes in gorgeous designs! Great to take on the boat or to the beach or just wear as a normal purse! They’re the perfect on the go bag when you need a little extra room! They have a removable wrist-let pouch and snap closure with zipper compartments inside. Dimensions are 18” wide, 12” tall and 10” deep. Come on in and check out the selection.
36 Central Square, Keene, shopmabelandlou.com and find us on both Facebook & Instagram!
Frazier & Son Furniture
Give a comfy, stylish gift. Give a pouf! Poufs are a unique gift idea that come in many colors, shapes and sizes. Poufs are versatile and can function as a footrest, extra seat or as an additional table space. The perfect decorative gift to complete your living space! 233 Old Homestead Hwy.,
Swanzey, NH 03446 (603) 352-0337 frazierandsonfurniture.com
Cabana Falls
Santa’s got us so excited this year with a new line of dessert wines at Cabana Falls in Peterborough! “5 new wines!! Dessert Ports - North Pole, Bah Humbug, Jingle Bells, Gnome Alone & Naughty or Nice. These will be available for tasting! We will also have a special gift pack for $35!! Stop in!” Just think, you can taste them before you buy them as a gift! What could be merrier? 80 Peterborough St., Jaffrey Center, NH (603) 249-6577 cabanafallswinery.com and on Facebook
Retro Music
Wow! Right from the horse’s Facebook mouth: “Let’s give a little attention to the Stratocaster. Dig this wild take on what might be the most classic guitar design of all time. This 2019 ‘68 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster is about as cool as it gets. Come get it and be the raddest dude on the block!” And, ELF is loving the paisley, too! Long-time Keene merchant, Retro Music is at 38 Washington St. (603) 357-9732 retroguitar.com and on Facebook.
Hobbs Jewelers
Hurry! Before the owner’s son buys this Bulova Frank Sinatra watch himself! And who would blame him wanting to? It’s gorgeous. The Frank Sinatra My Way collection is the epitome of good taste and it’s Bulova so you know the quality is top notch. Stop by Hobbs Jewelers in Depot Square, Peterborough. A family owned and run shop with service and warmth that is very special. (603) 924-3086 nhhobbsjewelers.com