Anytime Apparel, Peterborough
Whether a great gift for someone special or for yourself, Tribal brand sweaters are always a cozy staple at Anytime Apparel. This beautiful women’s boutique in Depot Square is a mecca of style to dress yourself and loved ones. Tribal and Habitat are just two of the signature brands and shop owner, Melissa Carson, is always ready to help you find something gorgeous. From tops and bottoms to scarves and gloves and gorgeous jewelry, stop by and see the colors and the coziness. Melissa loves to wrap presents, too! 16 Depot Square, Peterborough (603) 924-5995
The Body Shop at Home Independent Consultant Jessica Garcia, Keene
Did you know that The Body Shop at Home was the first beauty company to introduce fair trade cosmetics? Well, now you do, and you’ve got local Body Shop Consultant, Jessica Garcia, right here in Keene to help you buy quality, responsibly produced cosmetics that helps working women around the world with their Community Fair Trade Program. Featured here is the brand’s Joy & Jasmine mini body butter and shower gel gift set that any woman on your list will absolutely love! Visit Jessica’s site at thebodyshopathome-usa.com/jessicagarcia
Norm’s Ski & Bike Shop, Keene
Ride, Protect and Share are the three words that project the essence of a new brand of outdoor gear called Picture that John and April are carrying at Norm’s. Picture’s lineup of clothing is made from recycled sugar cane, plastics and other post-consumer waste and they’re probably one of the most socially responsible outdoor clothing brands in the world. Gorgeous, quality ski jackets by the brand are just waiting for you to be proud to give and wear! Norm’s Ski & Bike Shop has always been renowned for carrying the highest quality active gear and offering warm, knowledgeable help and new owners, John and April have hit the ground running with that tradition. They’re at 67 Martel Court and online at normsskibike.com Email: contact@normsskibike.com 603-352-1404
Clearwater Pool & Spa, Swanzey
Like a Roomba for your pool! The Dolphin T55i robotic pool cleaner is a perfect gift for the aquatic ones on your list. Controlled easily via an app on your phone, the Dolphin does a truly amazing job keeping your pool sparkling clean. Nimble on vertical surfaces, it provides optimal waterline scrubbing and has superior filtering capabilities all controlled from the palm of your hand! Clearwater Pool & Spa has special pricing on all in-stock Dolphins. Let your loved ones sip their daiquiris pool-side while this amazing cleaner does all the work! 233 Monadnock Highway (Route 12, near the Fairgrounds) clearwaterpoolandspa.net 603-357-5874
Monadnock Food Co-op, Keene
The Monadnock Food Co-op prides itself on featuring as many local vendors as possible and their Badger Balm products are made right here in Gilsum, NH at W.S. Badger Co. Give a gift that gives back to our local economy! When your skin is in bad shape, this stuff gets the job done. Created by Badger Bill to soothe his rough carpenter’s hands during a fierce New England winter, this time-tested balm works so well they built a whole company around it! Certified organic beeswax, olive oil and aloe are gentle enough for painful skin but powerful enough to soften the toughest problem areas. Monadnock Food Co-op is located at 34 Cypress Street in downtown Keene. They can be found online at monadnockfood.coop and on Facebook. 603-355-8008
The Toadstool Bookshop, Keene
Keene store manager, Don Luckham, let us know that Toadstool’s got all kinds of books by local authors to put on your gift lists this year. For your ecologically and outdoors minded loved ones, what could be better than New England’s Roadside Ecology: Explore 30 of the Region’s Unique Natural Areas by Tom Wessels? The book guides you through 30 spectacular natural sites, all within an easy walk from the road. The sites include the forests, wetlands, alpines, dunes, and geologic ecosystems that make up New England. Available in paperback, you can find it at Toadstool’s convenient downtown location at 12 Emerald Street or buy it online at toadbooks.com 603-352-8815
Grove & Main Antiques, Peterborough
You will be absolutely stunned by this beautifully curated shop on the corner of Grove and Main Streets in Peterborough. Owner, Jane Gallagher, has exquisite taste and the shop has a distinct European ambience about it. Jane loves France and has travelled their multiple times on shopping tours for her store. She’s got more than antiques, though. She’s just partnered with Portsmouth, NH-based Jane Gee and her Clean Beauty for body and home. The Jane Gee facial kit is what your loved ones will love finding under the tree this year. “This little box holds all the tools you need to manage your skin at home. We have made the protocol fun and easy to incorporate into your weekly self-care practice.” Hurry into Grove & Main Antiques today, visit on Facebook or call 603-933-0639
Historical Society of Cheshire County, Keene
Did you know that the Historical Society of Cheshire County has its own museum store? If you’re looking for a unique gift that has direct connections to our Monadnock Region, put the museum shop on your must-stop list. A Keene-based ceramicist, Molly Hoekman has been creating functional pottery for over ten years. She prefers working in earth tones and natural forms to make practical pieces for everyday use. Available at the Museum Store at the Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main Street in Keene. Shop online with curbside pickup! HSCCHH.org.
Steele’s Stationers, Peterborough
If you love the idea of shopping in a high-ceilinged, creaking wood floor stationery shop, you’ve just got to visit Steele’s Stationers on Main Street in Peterborough. A huge space filled with office supplies, art supplies, unique gifts, rows of greeting cards and so much more. And when it comes to their stationery department, how about a gorgeous, classic fountain pen for that special someone? They carry LAMY and Pelikan brands and boy are they beautiful! Maybe you know someone who prides themselves on still composing hand-written letters. What could be more thoughtful than an elegant, quality fountain pen? Give yourself a good half hour to discover everything that Steele’s Stationers has to offer. You will not be disappointed! Steelesstationers.com 603-924-7203
Ted’s Shoe & Sport, Keene
Who doesn’t love merino wool?! Well, Santa’s sure going to love you including Ted’s Wicked Warm Socks on your list. Yes, Ted had merino wool socks created just for you and you know he wouldn’t put the Ted’s brand on them if they weren’t absolutely perfect! “We believe merino wool is better than traditional wool. Why? A single merino wool fiber is one-third the diameter of human hair, which means that it’s extremely fine and as a result, extremely soft.” When you add Ted’s signature Y-heel and seamless toe to these odor resistant cozy socks, your feet will thank you! A perfect gift to give to a loved one to keep their feet warm and healthy this winter and spring! Ted’s Shoe & Sport is on Main Street in Keene and you can even order Ted’s Wicked Warm Socks online at tedsports.com. 603-357-8337
Wondrous Roots, Keene
A customer favorite for years, Wondrous Roots Essential Immune Skin Cream might be your loved one’s favorite stocking stuffer this year! “Specifically formulated for chronic skin conditions (eczema, acne, rosacea, and skin infections such as staph epidermis), we start with Wondrous Skin as the base cream which boasts a nutrient content that is unrivaled among premium skin-care products. We add in Beta Glucan which significantly boosts the skin’s immune system. You’ll love the soothing scent of lemongrass while your skin becomes ultra-hydrated. All Wondrous Roots’ skincare products are hand-made in small batches in our Keene, NH botanical apothecary with the highest of quality and personal care.” Wondrous Roots is located at 103 Roxbury Street, Suite 304 and is online at botanical-apothecary.com/ 603-439-2603