Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide for Shopping Local 2020

Anytime Apparel, Peterborough
Socks and scarves and gloves—oh my! ‘Tis the season for warmth, coziness, and let’s not forget fashion! Fall and winter are a fun time to accessorize with beautiful pieces that keep you comfy no matter the weather. Why not give your favorite someone a sweet gift to help them enjoy the outdoors at this magical time of year?
At Anytime Apparel in Peterborough, there’s a wonderful assortment of winter accessories just waiting to be wrapped up as gifts. “We always have very colorful and beautiful designs,” said owner Melissa Carson. Super soft socks start at $12 and scarves and gloves start at $28.
Carson is about as kind as they get and loves helping people find the perfect gift for their holiday giving. She happily welcomes shoppers to browse, works with folks over the phone, or can even meet with an array of options at the door. Stop by the shop at 16 Depot Square or give a buzz at 924-5995.
Crescendo Acres Farm, Surry
At Crescendo Acres farm in Surry, there is a clear holiday favorite: alpaca socks. The farm owners keep a wide selection stocked in the Farm Shoppe, along with stuffed alpaca toys, alpaca felted items, like snowmen, maple syrup, honey and lots of other local goodies.
Farmer Russ Fiorey said some socks are made from their own alpaca fiber on a 1903, hand-crank sock machine. Some come from a fiber pool they belong to, and some come from a trusted distributor of alpaca items. “Alpaca socks provide maximum comfort and cushion reducing stress on your feet,” he explained, also noting that they’re hypoallergenic and lanolin free.
Their superior breathability and wicking keep feet warm and dry, making them an excellent choice for outdoor adventuring. Sock prices range from $15 to $35, and they come in a variety of colors, designs, and styles. The Shoppe is a great place to check of a whole lot of holiday items with one stop. You can also call 352-9380 for more information.
Harrisville Designs, Harrisville
Of course, we all have those crafty folks on our lists who can usually be found whipping up something creative. Well, here’s a great local gift that will get their fingers going! This season, Harrisville Designs is offering the Friendly Loom Potholder Deluxe Kit for $28.95.
“Our traditional looms and loops are custom-made and made from the highest quality materials,” described Lindy Palmisano from Harrisville Design’s art department. The traditional size, 7” Potholder Loom kit, contains a sturdy metal loom with enough cotton loops to make six potholders. It also includes a weaving hook and a crochet hook for finishing.
“Anyone from children six years old and up can make colorful potholders you can actually use!” Palmisano said. At harrisville.com, it’s easy to explore different available loom kits and order online. You can also delve into YouTube tutorials, fascinating info about weaving, and many more fun discoveries!
Monadnock Food Co-op, Keene
It has been a busy and exciting season at the Monadnock Food Co-op at 34 Cypress St. in Keene. With an impressive expansion, new offerings, and lots of great gift ideas, it’s a wonderful spot to pick up everything you need for the holiday.
If you’re looking for something remarkable to put under the tree, an Aromatherapy Necklace, priced at $21.99, may do just the trick. The Flower of Life Diffuser Pendant “allows you to experience a gradual diffusion of your essential oils throughout the day, wherever you go,” described Jen Risley, the Co-op’s marketing manager.
Crafted from surgical stainless steel, the necklace features a 22-inch chain and comes with three aromatherapy pads in white, black, and pink. “Whether you’re using essential oils as a natural perfume or for therapeutic benefits, this diffuser necklace ensures you will look great while using them!” Risley said. Visit the Co-op to get in the holiday spirit or call 355-8008 for more info.
Hidden Treasures, Swanzey
Sometimes, you just need to take your gift giving off the beaten path for something totally unique. With that in mind, a visit to Hidden Treasures Indoor Flea Market at 876 W. Swanzey Rd. in Swanzey is a great way to go. With a continually rotating inventory of new, used, and repurposed collectibles, gifts, and unusual finds, it makes for a great shopping adventure.
For the holidays, owner Tara Powell suggests tapestries, dreamcatchers, knives, and indoor plants as inspired gift ideas. “They’re unique; they’re decorative,” she said. And starting as low as $4, “I would say stocking stuffers, big time,” she added.
See for yourself when you pop by, check out facebook.com/hiddentreasurefleamarket, or call 354-3489 to discover more uncommon holiday presents.
MJD & Co Hair Design, Keene
Raise your hand if you or someone you know has grown their hair out during Covid. It’s an odd but surprisingly interesting side-effect of the pandemic. “It’s like a fresh, new palette,” described Mary Jane Doody, owner of MJD & Co Hair Design at 149 Emerald St. in Keene.
She’s seen clients coming in with totally different looks and ideas, and she is loving it. One exciting option she finds herself doing quite a bit these days is highlighting. “People can pretend they’re down in the Bahamas by sprucing up their hair like it’s summertime,” she explained.
But with a gift certificate, someone can really go for any look they want. Whether they’re interested in rocking their grays or covering them, trying out a new men’s flow cut (Google it—it’s a thing), or just getting gorgeous for the holiday Zoom party, MJD is happy to help.
Following strict, state-issued guidelines, Doody said the salon is extremely safe, and asked what could be better than to “come in and relax for an hour or so.”
Stop by or call 358-3100 for info
Toadstool Bookshop, Keene
Wanna shop seriously local for the holidays this year? Us too! You can’t get much more local than a brand-new title from Hancock-based author Sy Montgomery purchased from the Toadstool Bookshop right on Emerald St. in Keene.
Montgomery’s most recent title, Becoming a Good Creature, builds upon a beautiful lineup of books for which Montgomery has received great acclaim many awards, and even three honorary degrees. It’s a picture book adaptation of Montgomery’s New York Times best-selling adult memoir, and it delves into what animals can teach us about friendship, compassion, and being better creatures in the world.
A wonderful read that will have you pondering empathy, joy, and respect at this reflective time of year, Becoming a Good Creature would make a beautiful present for a reader of any age. Purchase from Toadstool for $17.99 online or in-store or call 352-8815 for assistance with all your gift giving needs.
Putney Craft Tour, Virtual
The holidays won’t be quite the same this year due to COVID-19. But when we entertain, “small is not such a bad thing, especially when you can create an artful table setting that glows with love, passion, art and great food,” described Lynn Barrett of the Putney Craft Tour.
These colorful, covered serving bowls/casseroles are hand-thrown and fired to high, stoneware temperatures. They are ovenproof and come with a spoon slot for serving. “They make a beautiful vessel for holiday tables, while also being practical,” Barrett noted.
Artisan Ken Pick, one of the 19 artisans participating in this year’s virtual Putney Craft Tour, happening Thanksgiving Weekend (Nov 27-29), has been making them for decades. He offers three sizes: 1-qt, 1.5-qt, and 3-qt priced at $75, $95 and $140. He expects they will be more popular than ever this holiday as we are all spending more time at home—with cooking taking on more personal meaning. These pieces are a perfect indulgence to create more memorable holiday experiences. Find them and many other holiday gift ideas at www.putneycrafts.com.
Historical Society of Cheshire County Museum Store
“When you meet Lark Leonard, it is easy to imagine her wandering in the woods searching for the perfect birch tree,” described Andrea Cheeney, marketing coordinator for the Historical Society of Cheshire Country Museum Store. The “Wake Robin Forest Ornaments” Leonard makes are a lovely reflection of her gentle, down-to-earth manner.
Leonard, who lives in Langdon, has been making folk ornaments for about forty years, but this style of “plaiting” with birchbark and straw dates back hundreds of years in a region from Scandinavia to Russia. Leonard works alone, at home, often at the kitchen table, surrounded by a simple set of tools, and “calls herself a ‘cottage craftsman,’” Cheeney described.
A member of the New Hampshire League of Craftsmen, Leonard is well-known locally for exceptional heirloom treasures, which are truly memorable holiday gifts. You can find her pieces, as well as many other intriguing gifts, at the Museum Shop at 246 Main St. in Keene. Online shopping is also available via hsccnh.org or you can call 352-1895 for additional assistance.
Hubert’s, Peterborough
Need stocking stuffers? Hubert’s has got them! From a great selection of kid and adult masks/mask accessories ($5.99-$14.99) to the USB rechargeable Scout hat, which comes with a built-in headlamp, there’s something for everyone on your list ($14.99).
You can also keep someone cozy with socks…in a can??? “They look like a beer can and they have socks in them,” described store manager Cheryl Fogg. With hunting, fishing, and even mock beer themes, the cans will definitely cause for a good laugh when the wrapping paper comes off.
Or, if you like to go a little more traditional, Hubert’s has stocked up on filled ornaments, as well. “They’re very decorative, and they also have socks inside that match,” Fogg explained. These neat gifty ideas are perfect for friends and family members who like something both lighthearted and practical.
The store, which has extended its hours from 9:30 to 7 Mon-Thurs, 9:30-8 Fri and Sat, and 11-5 on Sun, is happy to help with shopping or can meet you curbside with your purchase if you call ahead. Reach the shop at 567-4130.
Ted’s Shoe & Sport, Keene
“These foam snowshoes are so lightweight that it feels like you’re walking on clouds,” described Ted McGreer, owner of Ted’s Shoe & Sport on Maine Street in Keene. Not only that, but Crescent Moon Snowshoes, which run between $119 and $139 per pair, are also completely silent, unlike other snowshoes.
The rocker platform bends and rolls with the foot, like a pair of favorite athletic shoes. And they feature extra cushion and insulation for comfort and warmth. “These snowshoes will make anyone want to go explore the beautiful area we love,” McGreer said. They’re excellent for hiking in the snow, but because of their modern design, they’re also a great match for running or walking.
With serious traction and optional ice cleats for hardpack and slippery conditions, they’re perfect for a Granite State winter. “We all know the benefits of being outdoors, especially with the pandemic,” McGreer noted. So here’s a perfect way to give someone you love the ability to enjoy active, healthy, fun straight into the new year! For more info, stop by the store, order online at tedsports.com, or call 357-8337.
Paws to Groom, Marlborough
“Everyone loves their pets, so why not give a treat to their pets?” asks Deb Sylvain of Paws to Groom in Marlborough. At this time of year, she sees lots of customers getting creative with gift certificates for friends and family and their beloved pups.
Sylvain and her team offer nail trims, bathing, grooming, daycare, and even overnight stays. Services start as low as $25, so it’s easy to grab a gift certificate that will show someone you care about and their furry friend a little extra love.
They make it easy to grab your gift, too! Just call ahead at 876-4733 to purchase a certificate in any amount, and they’ll meet you right outside to hand-deliver it. What a great time of year to show gratitude for our canine companions.
Check us out on Facebook or call (603) 876-4733 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Steele’s Stationers, Peterborough
Shine a little light this holiday season with the lovely Illume candles and diffusers from Steele’s Stationers at 40 Main St. in Peterborough. Not only are they beautiful to look at, but owner William Littles said, “The scents are very inviting, and the candles and diffusers last a long time.”
Another wonderful thing to note about Illume is that as a maker, they’re committed to crafting environmentally conscious products. “The candles are made from soy and other natural wax products that allow for a very clean burn,” Littles described. And the fragrances are crafted primarily from essential oils with minimal synthetics.
Ranging from $12 to $30, these make an excellent gift that will brighten up any home on a chilly day. To get one for someone on your holiday shopping list, visit the store or call 603-924-7203 for more information.
Toy City, Keene
Need to lighten things up a bit as we wrap up a truly challenging year? Then Toy City has the game for you and your crew. It’s called Throw Throw Burrito, and store owner Steve Levy said, “It’s just hilarious to play. It’s like dodgeball, except you’re using this burrito.”
Following what your cards tell you to do next, the game, which welcomes two to six players, can devolve into a ton of laughs pretty quickly. Priced at $34.99, it’s a gift that will offer hours of entertainment well into the future and can be played by anyone seven and up.
While you’re at the shop, also check out Toy City’s brand-new Education Department, with workbooks and activities for pre-K through middle school. Subject matter ranges from world history to chemistry and everything between. “So if you need help in any subject, here you go,” Levy said. Browse, shop, and find inspiration at toycityonline.com or reach the store by phone at 352-3131.