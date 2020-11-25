Can you believe it’s almost December? Christmas is coming and the goose is getting fat! Time for me to take you on another epic trip down memory lane… are you ready? Let’s go!
At the beginning of November, my retro shop rolled out the yearly vintage Christmas. Opening day was amazing and people had such smiles on their faces (behind their masks, of course) seeing iconic Christmas items once again — we all need extra smiles these days.
Over the past five years of writing for ELF, I’ve highlighted so many fun Christmas items and I began thinking, what shall I write about this time? I walked around my shop and began to just take photos of things that spoke to me. This holiday season will definitely be different than any other, but we can still surround ourselves with symbols of family, warmth and memories.
I personally love so many vintage Christmas things.
There’s something very special to me about the Christmas stocking. I loved waking up at my house as a young child to find one, and I especially loved going to my grandparents’ house on the North Shore where a stocking hung there for me. I even remember when I was 3 or 4 years old, going to my great-grandfather’s and there was also a stocking for me. There’s just something about that kind hanging gesture waiting for you to take it down from the mantle. Even to this day, going to my mother’s house, the biggest part of our Christmas tradition is the Christmas stocking (I do think things will be different this year, though… but, we have our memories!).
The big Christmas sellers this year continue to be items like vintage glass Christmas ornaments, knee hugger pixie elves (what some people refer now to as the “elf on the shelf”), ceramic Christmas trees, blow molds and vintage Christmas cards.
Again, surround yourself with items that elicit beautiful memories of Christmas past… enjoy this holiday season even though it may be a bit different. Perhaps go back to sending Christmas cards too. Make somebody smile!
Kari Lindstrom owns a popular vintage shop in Jaffrey — The Melamine Cup. She is a past board member of the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce and has a background in career counseling.