You can always tell the holidays are right around the corner when you start seeing those tell-tale bags of cranberries in the fruit department of your favorite grocery store. A common ingredient for holiday meals, we snatch them up for making homemade sauces, breads and other baked goods. Since they also freeze very well, this is the time of year to stock up on cranberries for the months ahead.
According to the Cape Cod Growers’ Association (cranberries.org), here are some facts about the humble cranberry, one of our favorite New England fruits:
• Only 5 to 10 percent of Massachusetts cranberries are dry harvested and sold fresh. The other 90 to 95 percent are picked wet and processed into dried cranberries, cranberry juice and cranberry sauce. The peak harvest time for fresh cranberries is usually September through November, which is why we start to see them before the holiday season.
• Native to North America, the wild cranberry (called sasumuneash) was harvested by the Wampanoag people for 12,000 years and either eaten fresh or dried to make other foods. When Europeans arrived in North America, they were familiar with their own native versions of the cranberry from England and the Netherlands.
• The cranberry name came from “craneberry,” derived from the plant blossom’s resemblance to the head of a sandhill crane.
• Cultivation in the U.S. began in 1816 and by 1885 Plymouth County in Massachusetts was commercially growing 1,347 acres and Barnstable County could count 2,408 acres, all that tripling by 1900. Today, farmers harvest about 40,000 acres of cranberries annually — 13,250 of those are in Massachusetts.
• Cranberry growers need bees for pollination and each grower uses one or two beehives per acre.
• Cranberries float to the top of bogs because they have four air pockets inside of them.
• Cranberries are high in nutrients, especially vitamin C, and are beneficial for many of the body systems, including the urinary tract. Tannins and proanthocyanidins in the fruit prevent E. coli from attaching to urinary tract cells, flushing them out of the body instead. They can also help prevent ulcers and gum disease. A recent study also found benefits to gut health.
• Fresh cranberries are low in sugar, with only 4 grams per cup. In comparison, strawberries have 7 grams and grapes have 15 grams. Most commercial brands of dried cranberries have added sugar to sweeten them.
• A gallon of cranberry juice contains about 4,000 cranberries.
Before we get to the food, just a reminder that cranberries can be used to brighten any holiday décor or party. Add cranberries to a vase (with or without water) with floating or pillar candles. Use frozen cranberries to add color to your ice bucket or to ice drinks. Insert hooks to hang cranberries from tabletop trees or thread cranberries for the tree or to loop around a wreath or chandelier. The list goes on and on…
Here are a few cranberry recipes for
your holiday table and cocktail hour:
Cranberry Orange Bread:
Adapted from chefsavvy.com
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
1 tbsp. orange zest
3/4 cup orange juice
1 large egg
1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries, chopped
Orange glaze: 1 cup powdered sugar and 1 1/2 tbsp. orange juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add butter and mix until crumbly. Stir in zest, juice and egg. Mix until combined. Fold in cranberries and pour batter into pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Allow bread to cool in pan for 30 minutes and then remove to wire rack to cool completely. For glaze, combine powdered sugar and orange juice in small bowl. When bread is cool, pour on glaze and serve.
Cranberry Pear Chutney Appetizer
Adapted from reluctantentertainer.com
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups sugar brown or white
1 cup water
1 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon
2 cinnamon sticks
1 12 oz-package cranberries, fresh
2 cups pear, peeled and chopped
1 cup Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
1/3 cup onion, chopped
1/4 cup crystallized ginger
2 tbsp. lemon, freshly squeezed
Baguette bread
2 tbsp. olive oil
1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced
Blue cheese
Fresh rosemary, finely chopped or snipped
Combine first six ingredients in large saucepan, bring to boil, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in pear, apple, onions and ginger and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice and cool. Remove cinnamon sticks, cover and chill. Heat olive oil in small frying pan and sauté onions for about 6-8 minutes until caramelized. Remove from heat. Thinly slice baguette bread and lightly toast both sides. Spread chutney on each piece, lightly layer with caramelized onions and sprinkle with blue cheese. Garnish with fresh rosemary.