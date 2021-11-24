Twinkle, Twinkle

The holidays glow bright. From the candles lit on a Hanukkah menorah or for a Kwanzaa celebration, to the rainbow of colored bulbs encircling a Christmas tree, there’s a special magic that emanates from celebratory lighting.
And the way glorious moonlight reflects off new-fallen snow or a frosty icicle? Pure enchantment.
If you’re in the mood to amp up the wattage on your decorative lighting game this year, there’s no shortage of brilliant options, from simple vintage white bulbs to flameless electric candles and Christmas-candy-colored twinkle lights. One of the most creative ways to add extra sparkle to your holiday home is with fairy lights.
Fairy lights actually date all the way back to 1881, when London’s Savoy Theatre, which was the first public building in the world to be lit fully by electricity, glowed with 1,200 incandescent light bulbs invented by Sir Joseph Swan. The following year, Swan was asked by the theatre’s owner to create miniature lights for the dresses of the lead fairies of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Iolanthe,” which were powered by small battery packs.
Edward Johnson was the first to decorate a Christmas tree with fairy lights a year after that. Today, LEDs have replaced the traditional bulbs of the original fairy lights. They come in all shapes, colors, and sizes and can be powered in a variety of ways, from battery to USB -- many can even be controlled by a remote.
Are you a fairy light newbie? Here are a few key places where fairy lights can be used to intensify your home’s twinkle factor:
Delectable Tablescape or Centerpiece
Mood lighting for your holiday meals just got more intimate. Entwine fairy lights around other decorative items, like votives, bowls of ornaments, or vases, up and down the length of your dining table.
Alternatively, create a glowing centerpiece of boughs, flowers, and fairy lights that will be the center of attention as dinner dishes delight. Another fun decorating option for the dining room is to run fairy lights all along the perimeter of the table or up and down the table and chair legs.
Gorgeous Garland
Fairy lights glow when incorporated into a stairway garland of boughs, baubles, and ribbon. Whether lighting the way up the stairs on your front porch or inside to the second story, a garland is a decorative to-do that will invite your guests to follow a well-lit path. There are pre-lit fairy light garlands available or create your own unique design.
Gleaming Curb Appeal
Does your front door usually welcome visitors with a fragrant Christmas wreath or other divine décor? Add illumination with a string or two of fairy lights woven into the branches or around elements.
Radiate romance with kissing balls that give flirtatious winks or dazzle passersby with a lustrous lamppost. Add an extra touch of outdoor winter whimsy with a front porch fairy light tree of simplicity.
Fantastic Firelight
Make your fireplace a place where Santa will want to kick of his boots and cozy up for a while with those cookies and milk. A magical mantel of fairy lights interwoven through artwork, votives, stocking holders, or greenery will entrance the big guy as he stuffs those stockings.
And don’t neglect your heart-of-the-home hearth! A well-lit yule log or basket filled with warmly glowing lights can bring relaxing snuggle vibes to any living room.
Beauty Beneath the Tree
The joy in a child’s eyes can light up any Christmas morning, but that pile of gifts beneath the tree will sparkle even more on the evenings before when entwined with strands of fairy lights to emphasize the beauty of shimmering wrapping paper.
Create faux gifts to place beneath the tree by wrapping empty boxes with brown craft paper and ribbons of fairy lights. Dangle short strands of fairy lights from the bottom branches of the tree down to the tree skirt like icicles or make illuminated gifts using glass blocks.
Glow Up with Glass
Do you know who is the BFF of the fairy light? Glass! Fairy lights placed within glass jars, bottles, votives, lanterns, or vases can reflect twice the scintillating sparkle. Incorporating a glass glow into your seasonal decor is a brilliance game-changer. And don’t even get me started on mirrors.
So, let your creativity shine this holiday. The elves may be Santa’s biggest helpers up at the North Pole, but it’s the fairies who truly brighten the season.