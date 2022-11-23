The Year Dasher & Dancer Delivered…

The year was 1977 and I was at that awkward age of 14. Growing up in a small town in Vermont, I was the only boy in the family with three sisters… two older and one younger. I was an easy target for my older sisters who could tell I was reaching puberty and there was some joking about buying me a razor. I was a bright kid but very unsure of myself and all my contemporaries seemed to know I was gay before I even did.
While my life was filled with angst as probably every kid experiences at that age, it was also a bit of a golden time as I look back upon it now. I was raised in the sweet little village of Saxton’s River, at a time long before the internet changed our lives. Our family was certainly of modest means, but we had a big old house on Westminster Street and all the kids in the neighborhood were free to run amok as long as we were home for dinner. Our parents, while a guiding backdrop to our day to day lives, also had their own lives. Their own friends and their own agendas. To illustrate, I remember it was a big deal to get my Dad to drop me off at the middle school dance on a Friday night and pick me up when it was over.
The Christmas of 1977 will always stick in my mind. Two years prior, I’d spent pouting under the Christmas tree because my parents had bought both me and my sister closest to me in age bikes. Only, mine was way too big for me to ride. Despite the fact that it was a big expense for them, I was still beside myself that my big present was the wrong choice, and my sister was thrilled with hers, actually riding it around the downstairs of the house. My poor parents couldn’t help but be sympathetic to my tears so the following summer they got me a banana-seat bike with wide handlebars that I was over the moon for.
That 1977 Christmas, though, was a particularly good one for my immature mind. I’d just started to realize there were certain accessories one needed to fit in. Everyone was wearing these new winter jackets with no sleeves… they were down-filled vests. Atari video games had just entered onto the scene and there was this hand-held version of a tennis game, “Pong” called Blip. These were the two items on my Christmas list.
Marketed by Tomy, Blip wasn’t really a digital video game. Just researching it now to find a photo, it turns out it was classified as an electro-mechanical game and Wiki continues to explain that “Upon the timer dial being turned, a spring is wound which then, via several gears, drives the arm upon which the LED light (the ball) is mounted. The movement repeats after the ball hits each player’s side 36 times, so it is possible to memorize the sequence of buttons to press.” I’m awfully glad I didn’t realize this as a kid. To me, it was cutting edge! A digital video game for Christmas!
And, yes, the next big deal present for me was a Woolrich down vest. I remember it was a rust color and I think I wore it around the house all day long Christmas day I was so thrilled with it. I certainly must have felt I was the cat’s meow when I wore it to school after the Christmas break. Unfortunately, not long after I got it, I also put a little tear in it. My Mom, knowing what a prized possession it was to me and the fact that they’d paid good money for it, stitched it up discreetly so no down would be lost.
Christmastime is such an emotional high for children and though their gift lists are far different now (iPhones, Apple watches, $300 sneakers, perhaps?) the excitement level is still the same. Religious aspects aside, it’s the wonder the holiday instills in children that makes it so magical.
