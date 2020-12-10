Twenty-plus years ago (pre-internet, pre-digital age), the JCPenney Christmas Book and the Sears Christmas Wish Book were among the most exciting things to hit families’ mailboxes every year. For decades — Sears printed its catalog from 1933 to 1993; JCPenney started printing its catalog in the late 1960s — they were the only place to find the year’s hottest toys (aside from the actual stores). To kids back then, shopping meant going through, carefully, page by page with a pen to circle what they wanted.
That “shopping” has changed exponentially since the dawn of the internet and ever-advancing digital age. The hottest, trending toys change every year too. But the wishing part remains the same.
Santa is now checking his shopping lists, searching for the hottest toys for children. A lot of wish list items are going to include…
Baby Yoda. Whether in plush form, animatronic or collectible action figure, this mini version of the classic Star Wars character is featured in The Mandalorian TV series. One of the most sought-after toys it has become.
LEGOs. A beloved toy among all children, regardless of age or gender, for decades. Some of the most popular playsets and themes this year feature Harry Potter, Star Wars (those based on the original films as well as newer shows such as The Mandalorian), and Super Mario Adventure.
Video games and consoles. Since their inception in the early 1980s, video games have been popular among most kids. They’ve become much more advanced and even realistic in recent times; video game consoles continue to advance too. The hottest consoles right now are the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and the Xbox Series X.
PS5 games that gamers are deeming “essential” include Astro’s Playroom, Call of Duty: Black Ops, Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. For the Xbox Series X, gamers at gamesradar.com also cite Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as a must-have, along with Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Halo: Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves, Tetris Effect: Connected, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs Legion.
Some other video games that remain popular include Super Mario Brothers (including Mario Kart Live and Mario Kart 3D All-Stars), Fortnite and Minecraft.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition. Similar to cell phones, laptops, tablets and other such electronics, the Amazon Echo Dot features a kid-friendly version of the widely popular home speaker system. They come in all sorts of fun colors and styles (some even adorn animal faces).
L.O.L. Surprise! These mini dolls, playsets and accessories — part of the O.M.G. line — are among the biggest things to hit little girls’ bedrooms since Barbie, Cabbage Patch Kids and Polly Pocket. According to lolsurprise.com, some of their best sellers include the Surprise Winter Disco Chalet Wooden Doll House, electric scooters, and fashion doll sets that feature a variety of clothing and accessories.
Hairdorables. This line of collectible dolls comprises a “girl squad,” each girl with a different fictional storyline. And each has her own unique, signature look that showcases “funky and colorful ‘dos to match any mood and outfit.” The Toy Insider (thetoyinsider.com) describes them as “the perfect dolls to help kids express themselves and embrace their inner fashionista” with hairdo styles, clothes and accessories.
Hatchimals. This is a line of robotic toys that feature a robotic creature, each of which is a combination of animal species — among them: bearakeet, burtle, draggle, penguala and owlicorn — that “hatch” themselves from an egg.
There are several popular toys that continue to be included on kids’ Christmas wish lists that have been around for years…
American Girl dolls
Barbie dolls
Lite-Brite
Hot Wheels cars and playsets
Etch-A-Sketch
Superhero action figures and playsets
All of these hot, trending toys can be found in any number of stores and online. Make your lists, check them twice, and get shopping!