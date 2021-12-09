Thanks to Black Friday and online shopping, there is never a shortage of goodies to present to family and friends during the holiday season. But with such a shortage of experiences outside our front door this past couple of years, why not give the gift of entertainment? Live music, theater and dance is finally back. Now that is something to celebrate with those you love.
It would not be the holidays without Fred Marple’s Christmas Show, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. at Jaffrey’s Park Theatre, 19 Main Street. The Yankee humorist, also known for his show, Frost Heaves, brings comedy, music and “assorted nonsense” for the whole family to the stage. Marple has appeared on New Hampshire Chronicle, on the radio, at town halls, church basements, and, he writes, at “the homes of most of his friends, usually right around dinner time.” Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 532-8888, at the park theatre.org, and at the door.
It’s not exactly in-person but you can bring your loved ones to sit together with other opera lovers and enjoy several livestreamed HD performances of the Metropolitan Opera.
The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom in Keene and the Peterborough Players will screen The Met’s Live in HD series, 10 live presentations from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
The Colonial’s series begins December 4 with Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice.” The Players’ series begins January 1 with Massenet’s “Cinderella.”
In addition to ultra high-resolution cinematography, the series features Dolby® sound. For all programs, the audience can watch exclusive interviews with singers, actors, directors, and designers with the livestream equivalent of a backstage pass to some of the greatest companies in the world.
Other operas include Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov,” Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” Terence Blanchard’s
“Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Strauss’s “Ariadne auf Naxos,” Verdi’s “Don Carlos,” Puccini’s “Turandot,” Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor,” and Brett Dean’s “Hamlet.”
For a full schedule and to purchase tickets (which can be purchased for single performances or for the entire season at both venues), go to thecolonial.org or www.peterborough players.org.
Nothing says festive like tickets to an annual production of “The Nutcracker.” Beloved by audiences for over a century and a score by Tchaikovsky, the ballet takes you to the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, where Clara and her prince delight in the array of sweets—marzipan, gingerbread, toffee and candy canes among them—dancing before their eyes. The holiday classic is fun for everyone on your gift list.
There are two productions to choose from this December. The first is the bi-annual production presented by MoCo Arts in Keene’s dance department and features all the styles of dance offered at the nonprofit arts education organization. Performances are December 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinee performances December 18 and 19 at Keene State College’s Redfern Arts Center. Tickets are available at keene.universitytickets.com or by calling 603-358-2168.
The second, presented by Brattleboro School of Dance at Landmark College in Putney’s Greenhoe Theater, features students and alumni, community members and parents, teachers and hired professional dancers. Performances are December 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinee performances December 11 and 12. Tickets are $13-$16 and can be purchased at https://brattleboroschoolofdance.com/
Another production presented by young people is a great gift idea: tickets to New England Youth Theatre’s holiday musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with performances December 9 and 16 at 7 p.m.; 10 and 17 at 7 p.m.; December 11 and 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. and 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. at the theater in Brattleboro. It’s the classic story of the young prince transformed into a monster and his servants into household objects. To break the curse, the Beast must learn to love and earn love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose; if not, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity, never to become human again. Tickets are $11-$15 and can be purchased at www.neyt.org.
The Colonial Theatre’s SHOWROOM on Commercial Street has treats in store in December that would make a fantastic gift for the favorite adults in your life: the first is Holiday Ordeal, a show with musician, actor, playwright and author, Storm Large, on December 18 for two performances at 7 and 9 p.m. Holiday Ordeal is a night of holiday “music, gags and gifts.”
Seen on the 2021 season of “America’s Got Talent,” Large’s recent engagements include performing her one-woman autobiographical musical memoir, “Crazy Enough,” at La Jolla Music Society and Portland Center Stage, debuts with the Philly Pops, members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Seattle Symphony, as well as return engagements with the Houston, Detroit, Toronto, and BBC Symphonies; the New York Pops; and the Louisville Orchestra, with whom she recorded the 2017 album All In. She continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band, Le Bonheur, and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein’s Shaken & Stirred tour. Alongside Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Storm joined Michael Feinstein as special guest with the Pasadena Pops. She made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. She has also sung with k.d. lang, Kirill Gerstein, John Doe, Rufus Wainwright, and George Clinton. Please note this show contains adult material and is not suitable for children under 12. Tickets are $59-$63 and can be ordered at www.thecolonial.org/showroom or by calling 603-357-1233.
Another appealing choice for those who are Irish or Irish at heart would be A Celtic Christmas with the band, Ishna, performing December 18 at 8 p.m. at Peterborough Town House as part of the Peterborough Concert Series. Audiences will enjoy lively renditions of ancient Irish Carols, contemporary Christmas standards, spontaneous humor and Irish dancing. Ishna’s lineup features founder Tara Novak on fiddle, Ciaran Nagle on vocals, Dan Meyers on uilleann pipes/whistles, Bjorn Wennas on guitar, Mike Rivardo on bass, Brian O’Neill on drums/percussion, and David McGrory on keys, plus the always crowd-pleasing Irish step dancers. Tickets are $45 and can be ordered at peterboroughconcertseries.com