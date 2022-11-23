a Children’s Activity Wildlife Book

Susie Spikol 

 Photo by Hannah Schroeder

One of the greatest things about living in New Hampshire is the bounty of natural beauty. Growing up here carries with it joyful opportunities for outdoor adventuring. Susie Spikol, children’s book author and a Naturalist at the Harris Center in Hancock, wants us to know wild things are never very far away. The Animal Adventurer’s Guide, published on the 13th of September by Shambhala Publications, draws on Spikol’s years of knowledge, and a lifetime of writing passion to bring forward a book of great openness and vibrancy.

Growing up in Brooklyn, Spikol still found herself enamored by nature in spite of such urban surroundings. That simple, oh-so-splendid common form of miracle is what she hopes to help others find in this book. “I saw snails and slugs and worms. The book is about everyday nature, everyday wild creatures. To recognize something like a bumble bee is just as wild as a tiger. And you don’t have to travel far to see a bumblebee… Nature is and should be accessible to everyone. My hope is that people from all over will adventure out there and discover it.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Hello. Unfortunately you have read your last free article this month on SentinelSource. We appreciate your interest in our stories and hope you will take the time to subscribe in support of our journalism. To continue to do our work, to provide the most up-to-date and essential local information, we depend on readers like you to subscribe. Please see the low-cost by clicking the link below. Thanks in advance for being a supporter of The Keene Sentinel's local news.

Terrence Williams
President & COO

See all online subscription options.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription