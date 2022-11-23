One of the greatest things about living in New Hampshire is the bounty of natural beauty. Growing up here carries with it joyful opportunities for outdoor adventuring. Susie Spikol, children’s book author and a Naturalist at the Harris Center in Hancock, wants us to know wild things are never very far away. The Animal Adventurer’s Guide, published on the 13th of September by Shambhala Publications, draws on Spikol’s years of knowledge, and a lifetime of writing passion to bring forward a book of great openness and vibrancy.
Growing up in Brooklyn, Spikol still found herself enamored by nature in spite of such urban surroundings. That simple, oh-so-splendid common form of miracle is what she hopes to help others find in this book. “I saw snails and slugs and worms. The book is about everyday nature, everyday wild creatures. To recognize something like a bumble bee is just as wild as a tiger. And you don’t have to travel far to see a bumblebee… Nature is and should be accessible to everyone. My hope is that people from all over will adventure out there and discover it.”
The book is organized into sections based on animal types: birds, mammals, herps - “that’s amphibians and reptiles to you!”- and arthropods. With bright, charming illustrations from Becca Hall, the reader is invited into Spikol’s quest to form greater bonds with the wild neighbors all around them.
The activities in the book-tracking for animals, sighting for nocturnal mammals at night, and building bird blinds and toad halls. When Spikol sat down some four years ago to write a book, she started to write down “what I feel like I know the best, which I feel is my work as a Naturalist.” Each activity is broken down into an easily followable procedure and accompanied by lists of “what you’ll need” and “what you’ll learn”. The materials are simple and easy to find. Things like a notebook, plastic bags, gloves, a flashlight, red tissue paper, or pencils. The heart of this book is the spark of discovery, that wonderful sense children, and people of all ages, can get when they are not just in nature but communicating with it. Adventuring in it.
The Animal Adventurer's Guide Started its life as a guide for parents on how to get their children out into nature. While the book is aimed at children five to nine, the activities are for people of all ages. Many times, while reading through the book I couldn't help but think just how lovely it would be to go out into nature and simply observe the wild creatures there, recording and sketching my observations, as in birdwatching in the first section, or how fascinating it would be to look for animal tracks. Susie Spikol's The Animal Adventurer's Guide is a fabulous book which reminds us of the incredible, wild things which are to be found wherever we are.
