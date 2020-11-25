Families everywhere had to find new ways to stave off boredom at home early this spring while in quarantine. Jigsaw puzzles, books and other at-home activities saw a significant surge in popularity. Now that we are entering into a winter that may look very similar to earlier in 2020, you may have to step up your game to entertain yourselves.
Toy City, a hobby shop in the Key Road Plaza in Keene, has a full selection of educational activities, puzzles and arts and crafts projects for the whole family to enjoy together. Owner Steve Levy recommends any of the array of kits on the shelves that contain everything needed to create anything from a fairy garden to a holiday tree ornament to a cake.
Speaking of games, you can forget Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit — there is a far more vast and sophisticated selection from which the family may choose now.
“They are more strategic thinking games — you don’t just roll dice,” said Charles Dockum, a sales associate at Toy City. “There are four new games a month coming out at least.”
The store offers as much of a comprehensive selection of games and other family-friendly activities you’d find.
Several games have been in existence for years. Ironically, Pandemic is one. Created in 2008, players of the game (there are several editions in the series) are disease-fighting specialists whose mission is to treat disease hotspots while researching cures for each of four plagues before they get out of hand. Players must plan their strategy to mesh with their specialists’ strengths in order to conquer the diseases.
On each turn, a player can use up to four actions to travel between cities, treat infected populaces, discover a cure or build a research station. A deck of cards provides the players with these abilities, but sprinkled throughout this deck are “epidemic” cards that accelerate and intensify the disease’s activity. A second, separate deck of cards controls the “normal” spread of the infections. If one or more diseases spreads beyond recovery or if too much time elapses, the players all lose. If they cure the four diseases, they all win.
The game is popular enough the store keeps a minimum of five on-hand at all times.
“It’s everybody versus the game and the game acts after everybody’s turn,” Dockum said.
Catan, released in the mid-1990s, requires players build settlements, cities and roads on an island and on each roll of the dice determine what resources the island produces. Players build by spending resources depicted by the cards. Points are accumulated by building settlements and cities, having the longest road and the largest army. This award-winning game is known for its ability to appeal to both experienced and first-time gamers.
“You’re always involved, all the time,” Dockum said of Catan players.
Forbidden Island, for ages 10 and up (most of these strategic board games are targeted for this age level), requires players to work together, taking turns to keep an island from sinking while trying to collect treasures. As the water level rises, it gets more difficult and sacrifices must be made. The game earned Mensa Select distinction.
“You build the island differently every time [you play],” Dockum said, adding that there are more editions — Forbidden Desert and Forbidden Sky among them.
It’s easy to travel through a board game during a pandemic, and you do so playing Ticket to Ride. The 2004 game, which touts it can be learned in under 15 minutes, requires players to collect train cars they then use to claim railway routes in North America. The longer the routes, the more points you earn. Additional editions of the game take players to more far-flung locations, including Europe, Nordic countries and the Netherlands.
Gloom, one of Dockum’s personal favorites, is a card game (first released in 2005) for two to four players (with four expansion packs). Each player has a family of five. The manufacturer sets up the scenario: “The world of Gloom is a sad and benighted place. The sky is gray, the tea is cold, and a new tragedy lies around every corner. Debt, disease, heartache and packs of rabid flesh-eating mice — just when it seems like things can’t get any worse, they do.”
“You want bad things to happen to your family and good to everyone else’s,” Dockum said.
You’ll play horrible mishaps on your own characters to lower their Self-Worth scores, while trying to cheer your opponents’ characters with marriages and other happy occasions that pile on positive points. The player with the lowest score wins.
Once Upon a Time, another card game (this one released in 1993), centers around storytelling. Players create a story together, using cards that show typical elements from fairy tales. One player is the storyteller and creates a story using the ingredients on their cards. They try to guide the plot toward their own ending. The other players try to use cards to interrupt the storyteller and become the new storyteller. The winner is the first player to play out all of their cards and end with their “happy ever after” card.
“You can be as modern or fantastical as you want to be,” Dockum said. “You just need to empty your hand and get to your ending.”