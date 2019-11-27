It can be a challenge to find just the right holiday gift for older parents and grandparents. Thankfully, there is no shortage of useful, thoughtful and affordable ideas to make the seniors on your list happy this festive season. Whether you want to gift your loved ones with experiences or meaningful items, you’re covered.
A Trial Membership to the Keene Senior Center: The senior center offers members a variety of programs and services, including special meals and parties, coffee and conversation, fitness classes, social events, games, movies, day trips and volunteer opportunities. As a holiday gift, the senior center will offer six-month trial memberships for $25 (individuals) and $40 (couples). Normal annual membership rates will apply after that (currently $60 for individuals and $108 for couples).
Gift Certificates: Relatives of all ages can appreciate gift cards or certificates to a favorite restaurant, movie theater or for personal services such as hair styling, manicure, pedicure or massage. If you live in the area, set a date to go out together for a special meal and/or movie or make plans to accompany your loved one to a session of beauty or pampering.
MagniPros 3X Large Ultra Bright LED Page Magnifier: This magnifier, which has 12 anti-glare dimmable LED lights, is designed to relieve eye strain from reading small print. The magnifying lens covers a large viewing area for even and bright viewing, and the LEDs, peaking at 720 lumens, are designed to last 100,000-plus hours. It’s also ergonomically designed for long reading time.
DayClox Updated Memory Loss Digital Calendar Day Clock: This five-cycle clock clearly spells out the full day of the week, cycle of the day, month and date in large, bold letters without abbreviations. This clock, which can be used on the desk or mounted on the wall, is not only ideal for visually impaired seniors but for those suffering from memory loss due to dementia, stroke, Alzheimer’s or just advancing years. The clock’s battery backup will maintain the correct time internally, without displaying during outages, and the nonglare display can be seen from across the room.
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat: This electric deep tissue 4D kneading massager has eight kneading massage nodes and three adjustable speeds. The device, under a three-year warranty, automatic shuts off in 15 minutes and comes with a home power adapter and a car charger.
Window Bird Feeder with Strong Suction Cups and Seed Tray: Perfect for bird watchers, this outdoor bird feeder attaches to your window and attracts all varieties of birds. It allows for close-up viewing without binoculars thanks to its transparent acrylic material. A removable tray makes for easy cleaning and drain holes in the tray and main feeder let the seed dry out. It also has a money-back guarantee.
TomCare Upgraded Garden Kneeler Seat: For the loved one who loves to get down in the dirt, this foldable and sturdy kneeler seat has a widened kneeling pad and two large detachable tool pouches with four large pockets. The soft pad keeps knees off the ground, reducing aches, and can be reversed for use as a comfortable chair.
Magnelex Magnetic Wristband for Holding Tools: For the home improvement, woodworking and auto repair guru, this wristband has super-strong magnets
embedded for holding screws, nails, bolts and small tools hands-free. It’s particularly helpful when working on ladders or in tight areas and has an adjustable hook-and-loop wrist strap as well as a 100 percent money-back guarantee.
Home Intuition Amplified Picture Dial Corded Telephone with Extra Loud
Ringer: This telephone allows the user to program 10 numbers and set each button with a picture to easily click the person they want to call. It has a sliding volume control, a handset equipped with a receiver control switch, a nine-foot cord for range and maneuverability and free support included.
Memories for My Grandchild/A Keepsake to Remember (Grandparent’s Memory Book): This hardcover spiral-bound book is where grandparents can answer guided questions and prompts to tell their grandchildren their life story. It includes sections on childhood and adolescence, education, love and marriage, work, community, religion, military service, parenthood and family life and of course, being a grandparent. The book has an inside back cover pocket for storing keepsakes and notes and includes archival acid-free paper to preserve memories.
Duxtop 1800W Portable Induction Cooktop Countertop Burner: This energy-efficient induction cooktop is easy to use, safe and easy to clean, making it an ideal gift for the senior who likes to prepare home-cooked meals but wants a simpler option or likes to entertain. It makes a great table centerpiece for serving fondue and other fun foods.
It’s also lightweight and compact for easy handling and storage and has a digital count-down timer with 1-minute increments up to 170 minutes; a seven-blade fan that dissipates heat for a longer product life; a 10 temperature range from 140 to 460 degrees and power levels from 200 to 1800 Watts. With no open flame or heating element, food does not burn on the glass cooktop and can be wiped with a damp towel.
Personalized Photo Puzzle or Blanket from Shutterfly: Make a personalized photo puzzle (from 60 to 1,014 pieces) with matching storage box ($14.99 and up) or add favorite photos, names or quotes and upload the design to a cozy keepsake fleece blanket (available in 50-by-60 or 60-by-80 inches) and matching pillow (starting at $49.99).