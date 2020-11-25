Movie Matt: Holiday Film Cheer

I may still be playing catchup with the pile of movies I had planned for Halloween, but there’s no way I’m letting that stop me from getting a head start on movies for the holiday season. The difficult part is deciding where to start though. It’s not quite “Jingle All the Way” (I said what I said) or “It’s a Wonderful Life” time yet, but you know what? I’d say the violent mishaps of Kevin McCallister is a good place to start. Here’s the thing… not only is “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” a tremendous Christmas movie, I believe it’s a better film than the original.
In case you need a refresher, “Home Alone 2” picks up two years after the bone-shattering events of the previous movie with the McCallister family once again prepping for a holiday trip. And renewing their negligent-parents-of-the-year award are Mr. and Mrs. McCallister (John Heard and Catherine O’Hara), to no one’s surprise. This year, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) loses his family in the airport and takes the wrong flight, winding up in New York City. Turns out that Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) — now the Sticky Bandits — whom this child taught a very painful lesson, have escaped from prison and arrived at the Big Apple to get some quick cash. When their paths converge, Kevin’s gotta make them hurt. It’s the law.
It’s astonishing how much of a monster hit “Home Alone” turned out to be, grossing over $476.7 million against an $18 million budget. You can’t walk into any retail store around the holidays without seeing a glutton of merchandise with Culkin’s iconic scream pose on it. The combined talents of director Chris Columbus (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) and screenwriter John Hughes (“The Breakfast Club”) managed to craft a heartwarming family movie with paint-can bashing and foot impaling one of the most celebrated Christmas movies. Naturally, the pair teamed up again and must have thought to themselves, “we’ll do the same thing again but let’s ramp up the painful punishment and infuse a little more heart.” And I, for one, am glad they did.
Growing up (whether on TV or VHS) I always found myself watching “Home Alone 2” more than the original. The NYC setting always appealed to me more. You can also see Culkin — who took home a massive $4.5 million paycheck at 11 years old — grow as an actor. His comedic timing here is impeccable. He’s a total smartass with delivery so sharp the adults are rightfully dumbfounded on how to contain him. Who didn’t want their very own hotel room at the Plaza where they could eat ice cream and watch snappy film noirs? Or a limousine that comes with piping hot pizza? Meanwhile, the McCallisters are saddled in a crummy little Miami motel because Uncle Frank (Gerry Bamman) can’t do anything right.
This time around, Kevin’s parents are so racked with guilt, it bears down on their psyche. It’s actually a darkly funny little touch. They have these little moments, especially Mrs. McCallister, where they sit on their negligence. Truth be told, Kevin has enough therapy ammunition to hold over their heads for decades. Some say Mrs. McCallister is still blankly staring at nothing to this day. That $967 room service bill is the least of their worries.
Before getting into the primary antagonists, “Home Alone 2” is a wonderful reminder that Tim Curry is one of our greatest treasures and the world would be so much less hopeful without him. Even inhabiting a small part like the sniveling Plaza concierge gives him so much to work with. His exaggerated inflection of simple phrases like “I love you” and “have a lovely day” are infused with that Curry charm you can’t live without. And let’s not bypass one of the best match cuts in any film, seamlessly transitioning from the Grinch’s iconic evil smirk to Curry’s devilish grin as he discovers Kevin’s credit card fraud. Classic cinema right there.
“Home Alone 2” knows what you’re really here for. I’d never seen the original teaser trailer and let me just say how much I was delightfully taken aback when it turned out to be a sing-along to the tune of “Deck the Halls” in which they celebrate beating the life out of Marv and Harry with such lyrics as “serve them nails for Christmas dinner.” Now that’s the kind of family movie marketing I can get behind.
Is it wrong that I don’t mind creative violence in my Christmas movies? Nope. Absolutely not. How can I when “Home Alone 2” swings for the fences and very much succeeds in its yuletide carnage? I love horror movies. Can you tell? And while I’m a sadist for the extreme upgrade of Three Stooges-level slapstick, I can’t tell you how much I instinctively flinch when Kevin throws those bricks onto Marv’s head. The blunt sound as they scrape Marv’s scalp gives me a visceral reaction that I’m sure many of you share. The worst has to be the heavy black pipe that sends the pair flying a whole story down. From the extreme close-up to the clashing sound effects, it makes me yell every time. It’s the one moment where I feel bad for Harry and Marv. Kevin is a true psychopath and every joke made about him becoming a horror villain in his own right is 100 percent valid.
And despite every fracture, broken skull and various third-degree burns, “Home Alone 2” carries a big heart. The big emotional beat from Robert Blossom’s Mr. Marley is only matched by Brenda Fricker’s introverted Pigeon Lady in Central Park. Even Kevin’s motivations to lay the hurt on Harry and Marv is better. Stealing from a wealthy home is one thing, but you don’t mess with the Children’s Hospital. So yeah, that beatdown is brutal but that’s what happens when you attempt to steal from sick children. And how about the turtle dove exchange? Just beautiful.
Time will tell whether the upcoming “Home Alone” reboot for Disney+ will feature any of the core trio for more sharp slapstick or go in a different direction with fresh talent. In the meantime, however, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” remains one of my favorite holiday staples and I hope it’s one of yours too!
Do you also believe "Home Alone 2" is the superior film? Were Harry and Marv's punishments too harsh?