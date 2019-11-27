For kids of all ages — meaning everyone — the holidays are a time to celebrate the best life has to offer. In the Monadnock Region, that means everything from festive live music to a visit with Santa and everything else meant to bring yuletide cheer.
Here’s a selection of events to work into your hustle-bustle schedule that are sure to make your season extra-bright this year.
There is certainly no shortage of music on the holiday roster, kicking off with the Keene Pops Choir performance, “A December to Remember,” Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre, 95 Main St. in Keene. Directed by Diane Cushing and assisted by Tracey Borden, accompanists include Walt Sayre, Steve Cady and Mike Rousseau. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show. For tickets, visit thecolonial.org or call 352-2033.
The Keene Chorale will celebrate its 41st holiday season with a performance of an oratorio by Hector Berlioz, “L’Enfance du Christ” (The Childhood of Christ). Sung in English and directed by Maestro Cailin Marcel Manson, the performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the acoustically grand St. Bernard Church of Keene. Tickets are available online at
brownpapertickets.com, at Toadstool Bookshop, 12 Emerald St. in Keene, and from Keene Chorale members. For more information, call Betty Forrest at 357-1534. Tickets are $17 in advance ($14 for seniors and veterans, $5 for students). Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $20 ($17 for seniors and veterans, $5 for students). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult but will need a children’s ticket. Learn more at
For those who want to participate in the fun, there are two free events featuring a performance of Handel’s “Messiah:” an Open Messiah Sing Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at the United Church of Christ at 23 Central Square in Keene; and a Messiah Community Concert Saturday, Dec. 7., from 4 to 6 p.m., at Peterborough Unitarian Church on Main Street. Community singers are welcome to join either chorus.
The Peterborough concert will include seven Christmas chorus pieces and the Overture and Pastoral Symphony played by the quartet. Vocal soloists Amanda Galster (soprano), Pamela Stevens (mezzo), Matthew McGinnis (tenor) and Nick Tocci (bass) will also perform. Call 924-4226 or email peggy.brown252@gmail.com for more information.
A $10 donation is suggested for the Keene concert, which will feature soloists and chamber orchestra. Visit ucckeene.org or call 352-4136 for more information.
If you’d like to simply sit and enjoy some live music this season, there are several choices, beginning with “Nowell Sing We Clear” Monday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the Latchis Theatre on Main Street in Brattleboro. John Roberts, Tony Barrand, Fred Breunig and Andy Davis return to celebrate the publishing of their book, “Nowell Sing We Clear — Songs & Carols for Midwinter & Christmastide.” Joining them will be two bands, Windborne and the trio of Arthur Davis, Brian Lindsay and Emma Schneider. The concert will feature all three groups singing favorites from the new book, which will be available for purchase at intermission. Tickets are $17-$22 and are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=lart. Call 802-254-1109, extension 3, for more information.
Several more holiday concerts are coming up this December, including
Monadnock Chorus presenting “Hope for the Holidays” Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Peterborough Townhouse, 1 Grove St. The concert, focused on the communal desire for peace and human kindness, will celebrate musical traditions from around the world.
The centerpiece of the program, “Misa Criolla,” is a celebrated work by Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez. Written in 1964, the work was widely hailed as a stunning artistic achievement that combines Spanish text with indigenous instruments and rhythms. The Monadnock Chorus presentation of the work will feature the brilliant Columbian tenor David Rivera-Bozón, as well as an orchestra of guitars, charango (an Andean instrument in the lute family) and a full ensemble of percussion, double bass and piano.
The Cheshiremen Chorus, the Keene chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, will present “Songs of the Season — Holiday Harmony 2019” Saturday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the United Church of Christ in Keene. The show will feature new arrangements of some Christmas classics. A holiday reception follows the concert. Tickets are $5-$10 and are available at cheshiremen.org or by calling 877-312-7467.
The Peterborough Concert Series at the Peterborough Town House will present “A Celtic Christmas with Ishna,” an evening of song, story and dance to celebrate the Celtic traditions of the season, Friday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. Ishna was formed in Dublin, Ireland in 2009 by Peterborough’s own Ciaran Nagle, tenor, and violinist/vocalist Tara Novak. The lineup will include ancient Irish Carols, contemporary Christmas standards, humor and Irish step dancing.
The Colonial Theatre will present its Celtic celebration, “Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. The show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christmas in a remote farmhouse in the west of Ireland. There, the rafters ring with fiery traditional music, Irish Christmas songs, riveting traditional dance and of course, stories of life in the remote parish. Tickets are $25-$39 and available at thecolonial.org or 352-2033.
Synonymous with holiday music is holiday theater, and again, you can take your pick of plays this season.
Youth theater troupe Project Shakespeare will present multiple performances of its annual production of “The Christmas Carol” at venues throughout the region Dec. 13-23, with some also offering a dinner option. Dinner performances at The Hancock Inn, LaBelle Winery, Aldworth Manor, The Monadnock Inn and Sunflowers Café require reservations. The regular performances at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, First Church in Jaffrey Center, First Congregational Church in Rindge and Monadnock Waldorf School are $10 adults and $5 for children ages 12 and under. One free performance will take place at the Greenville Library Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. For dates and times, visit projectshakespeare.wixsite.com or call 532-6607.
Keene’s Colonial Theatre will host the New York Theatre Ballet’s production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” a family-friendly version (at one hour long) designed for younger audiences. The holiday classic is set here in Art Nouveau style circa 1907. There will be two shows, Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27-$31 and can be purchased at thecolonial.org or by calling 352-2033.
Marlborough’s Small Pond Productions takes on Eliot Byeruum’s play, “A Christmas Cactus,” Dec. 5-8 at the Community House on Main Street (Route 101). The “Dickens of a Comedy” follows a detective considering leaving the business when two fugitives burst into her office looking for a dead detective named Jake Marley. Shows are Dec. 5-7 at 8 p.m. with Dec. 7 and 8 matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 and can be reserved by calling 242-2314 for by emailing smallpondinfo@yahoo.com. Please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Federated Church of Marlborough’s Food Pantry.
MoCo Arts will present its high school musical, “A Christmas Carol,” an adaptation of the iconic Dickens story of miser Ebenezer Scrooge and the ghostly visits that help him see the true meaning of Christmas. Performances are Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2 and 5 p.m. at MoCo Arts’ Founder’s Theatre. Tickets are $14 and available in-person at 40 Roxbury St. in Keene or by calling 357-2100. For the younger set, middle- schoolers will present “Disney’s Frozen JR.” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Learn more at moco.org.
New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Crier Drive in Brattleboro, will present its annual unique aerial version of classic “The Nutcracker,” called “The Flying Nut,” Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at 3 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is “’Tis the SEAson” and promises to bring summer back for the holidays. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 12 and under and available at brownpapertickets.com. Call 802-254-9780 or visit necenterforcircusarts.org for more information.
There are many opportunities to see the region decked out in its holiday best this season, starting with a couple of festive house tours.
Monadnock Music’s Holiday House Tour is Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Pine Street in Peterborough. Take in performances by classical musicians and carolers, enjoy a festive hot drink and different holiday cookie at each of the Pine Street locations (27, 29, 34 and 38) and of course, see the décor on display for the occasion.
The same evening, a Holiday Open House will also be held at Horatio Colony House Museum, 199 Main St. in Keene, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The historic home will be festooned with traditional holiday decorations and images of animals from the museum’s collection will be displayed. The holiday tree will feature animal-inspired ornaments made by students from Wheelock Elementary School. Cookies and cider will be served.
Keene Kiwanis Club’s Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., on Central Square in Keene. Festivities begin with student musical performances, caroling and a reading of “‘Twas the Night before Christmas.” Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies available for a donation from the students of the St. Joseph Regional School Builders Club and Surry Village Charter School. Members of the Keene High and Monadnock Key Clubs will distribute free bells to all children, which will be used to ring in the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. The crowd will help Santa countdown to the moment when he flips the switch to light the tree. Kids will then have a chance to sit with and have their photo taken with Santa (please bring your own camera).
Peterborough’s Hometown Holiday will feature two days of free events. The festivities begin Saturday, Dec. 7, with the Holiday Trees Festival, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and continuing Sunday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Peterborough Community Center on Elm Street. View 60 uniquely decorated, themed Christmas trees at Peterborough Recreation Department’s sixth annual event. There will be a vote for your favorite trees, kids’ iSpy game, visits from Santa, raffles and free baked goods. A lantern parade will be held Saturday at 5:45 p.m. with a town tree lighting to follow. Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. with homemade cookies and cocoa to warm up before and after the lantern parade and tree lighting. Call 924-8080 for more information.
Antrim’s annual Festival of Trees opens Saturday, Nov. 30, with an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the James A. Tuttle Library at 45 Main St. Admire the display of trees, wreaths and exhibits adorning all three floors. The exhibit will be the largest yet, with more than 150 trees and displays. Visitors have the opportunity to vote for their favorites in categories such as funniest, favorite under-tree display, most creative, favorite treetop, overall favorite and the popular kid’s creation.
Open house entertainment will feature a variety of talented local musicians and groups. Throughout the day, children of all ages can complete a scavenger hunt and earn a prize. Seasonal treats will be available, and tickets will be sold for the annual quilt raffle. At 4 p.m. there will be a community tree lighting and visit with Santa, led by seasonally attired carolers. Santa will arrive by fire truck and lead children in song before lighting the outdoor tree and leading all inside for individual visits, photo opportunity and a treat for each child.
The festival will remain on display throughout the month of December and can be visited during regular library hours. Ballots may be cast through Saturday, Dec. 14. Ribbon winners will be announced at the festival gala and meet-the-artist night on Dec. 14 with designers and artisans in attendance. Admission is free.
More fun for the whole family is happening this holiday season with Santa’s Trains at Look Park Dec. 13 through 23, from 4 to 8 p.m., at The Garden House at Look Park in Northampton, Mass. For the 10th year, Look Park is celebrating the holiday season with model trains and locomotives whizzing through a whimsical wonderland of miniature village landscapes. The Garden House, transformed into a Victorian style train station, offers all the sights and sounds of the holiday season.
View themed holiday trees, say hello to Santa’s Helpers, chat with engineers from the Pioneer Valley Model Railroad Club and of course, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can also hop on the Holiday Express hayride and take a spin around the park to enjoy the holiday light display. Hayrides depart from the Garden House every 20 minutes starting at 4:20 p.m. The last hayride boards at 7:40 p.m. Tickets are $5.