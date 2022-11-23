Holiday Happenings in the Area

The holiday season officially kicks off this week, which comes along with many ways to celebrate. There are several events and activities in the Monadnock Region coming up to help get you on your way to feeling festive. Happy Holidays!
Who doesn’t love a tree lighting during the holiday season? There are two to choose from in Keene: the first is the long-time traditional Kiwanis Club of Keene Annual Tree Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Keene’s Central Square. The evening begins with live musical performances by the Keene High School a cappella choir and brass quintet. Mrs. Claus will do a reading of the classic “T’was the Night before Christmas” story. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for a donation from the students of the St. Joseph Regional School Builders Club and the Surry Village Charter School. Free bells will be distributed to all children, which will be used to ring in the arrival of Santa. The event culminates with the countdown to the tree lighting. Kids will then have a chance to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (please bring your own camera). For more information, contact: keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com
Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities hosts its 75th annual tree lighting Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the center at 91 Maple Ave. in Keene. All are welcome to participate. There will be a traditional sing-along, holiday refreshments, and lots of fun for the whole family.
Making your own seasonal crafts is a great way to ring in the season at a Holiday Wreath Workshop Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Tippin’ Rock Farm, 227 Swanzey Lake Road in Swanzey. Make your own balsam fir wreath; instruction and materials are included. Bring your own clippers. Cost is $40 and space is limited to 10. Pre-registration is required; call 207-930-9730 or e-mail cheri.domina@gmail.com.
The holiday season is also time for holiday shopping and treats: you can have both at a Christmas bazaar Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 70 West St. in Keene. The annual Christmas bazaar combines hand-made fine Greek pastries such as traditional baklava and spanakopita with local crafts. Available for sale are handmade gifts and products such as maple products, soaps, artwork, fabric creations, wooden signs and more. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you are in the holiday shopping mood and you’re close to downtown Peterborough, check out the new Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s gift shop, open Friday, Nov. 25 (Plaid Friday) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 19 Grove St. Sip complimentary cocoa or coffee while you browse the store’s selection of local history books and prints, vintage toys, handmade wares, and items from local companies and makers.
Catching a holiday flick is another way to celebrate: Jaffrey’s Park Theatre at 19 Main St. will present two holiday films: “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story,” on Dec.1 (part of the theater’s Stage2Screen series) starring Nicholas Farrell as the mean-spirited Ebenezer Scrooge and Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock,” “Dracula,” and “Doctor Who”) as his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and a tale of redemption on Christmas Eve. The Irving Berlin classic, “White Christmas,” will be shown Saturday, Dec. 3. Both showings are at 7 p.m. Tickets to “A Christmas Carol” are $15 and $8 for “White Christmas” and can be purchased at theparktheatre.org.
Of course, our furry friends need to celebrate and help them do that by bringing them to Pet Photos with Santa this holiday season on Dec. 5, 8, 12 and 15 at Fast Friends Greyhound Adoption at 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey. Bring your dog of any breed, cat, or other small pet for a photo; take home a goodie bag for your pet. All money raised from Pet Photos with Santa will go to help the adoptable dogs. Appointments are 10 minutes and are from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 603-355-1556 to reserve your time.
The holiday season wouldn’t be complete without the annual musical tradition, Tuba Christmas, happening Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at Keene State College’s Mabel Brown Room on the second floor of the Young Student Center. The 49th annual free event is a festive gathering of low brass musicians performing a program of holiday favorites and directed by Dr. John T. Hart. It will be in traditional audience sing-along format. Tuba Christmas is a national event; merchandise will be available for sale (hats, headbands, scarves, tote bags and sheet music). Parking will be in the Madison parking lot off Winchester Street or the Elliot lot off Wyman Way. Plan to arrive at 12:20 p.m. to get a seat and upon arrival, attendees should register their vehicle license plate number with a text message to parking services at 603-209-6929. Email John.Hart@keene.edu for additional information.
