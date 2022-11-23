Holiday Happenings in the Area
The holiday season officially kicks off this week, which comes along with many ways to celebrate. There are several events and activities in the Monadnock Region coming up to help get you on your way to feeling festive. Happy Holidays!

Who doesn’t love a tree lighting during the holiday season? There are two to choose from in Keene: the first is the long-time traditional Kiwanis Club of Keene Annual Tree Lighting Celebration Friday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Keene’s Central Square. The evening begins with live musical performances by the Keene High School a cappella choir and brass quintet. Mrs. Claus will do a reading of the classic “T’was the Night before Christmas” story. Hot chocolate and cookies will be available for a donation from the students of the St. Joseph Regional School Builders Club and the Surry Village Charter School. Free bells will be distributed to all children, which will be used to ring in the arrival of Santa. The event culminates with the countdown to the tree lighting. Kids will then have a chance to have their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (please bring your own camera). For more information, contact: keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com

