While the pandemic will change the holidays a bit this year, there is one constant… gifts. Everyone from children to the elderly loves receiving gifts. The best ones are sometimes those that have some thoughtfulness behind them; other times, those trending “must-haves” fit better.
As the holidays are quickly approaching and you begin shopping for the perfect items, here are some ideas to get you started…
The kiddos
Some toy companies have been upping their game since the pandemic hit, making toys and other items that are not only fun but (sometimes subtly) educational. Among them, ABC Mouse Early Learning Academy. This subscription-based website is an online learning program geared toward those ages 2 to 8, and offers a whole line-up of fun, interesting games and videos covering all sorts of subjects and topics. A one- or two-year subscription makes a great gift! (abcmouse.com)
The Melissa & Doug Toy Company touts a wide variety of unique wooden puzzles, arts and crafts products, plush toys, musical instruments and other toys that promote creativity, imagination and learning. (melissaanddoug.com)
Building blocks (larger ones for younger kids) and LEGOs are typically always an incredibly fun best bet and have been for years. The array of sets now is astounding — from Harry Potter and public safety personnel to Disney movies, Star Wars scenes and sports. Really, there is something for pretty much any interest. And they promote creativity, problem-solving skills and fine motor skills. (lego.com)
As far as “just plain fun” … the Baby Yoda animatronic figure is hot this year, as is the kid-friendly version of the Amazon Echo Dot system.
Tweens & teens
What do you get the no-longer-a-kid but still-evolving person? This one can be tough, but don’t despair!
Gifts relating to music are in high demand, including air pods and other similar ear buds. A gift card for any of the many music streaming services, including Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music, is a popular option too. Cell phone accessories (cases, funky chargers) and handheld video game devices (such as the Nintendo Switch Lite) are some other sought-after items.
Throughout history, teenagers (collectively) fall into the world of vanity. Today’s teens are no different. Hair scrunchies, beautifying face masks and cosmetics make great gifts, as do shaving kits and colognes. Although, life isn’t just about appearances. Books, magazines and social media services make fun gifts too.
Get moving
Between the cold winter weather and pandemic-prompted stay-at-home guidelines, we’re all going to be spending a lot more time indoors this year. This can lead to reduced physical activity. But it doesn’t have to.
Fitness bikes and accompanying virtual exercise systems are all the rage these days. Companies including Peloton, Echelon, Nordic Track, Schwinn, Bowflex and Technogym offer a variety of models to suit any age and experience level. And they keep you moving without even leaving the house.
Comprehensive resistance band kits feature different band types as well as handles you can attach to doors and foot straps. It’s simple weight training without the need for bulky setups.
Yoga mats, instructional books and exercise planners are more popular than ever, especially with online yoga classes available through local studios and worldwide services.
Fun for all
If you’re looking for just some general gift ideas…
Board games — Escape Room; Code Name; Bananagrams; Cosmic Encounter; Ticket to Ride
Household items — customized door mats; silicone or glass reusable straws; indoor plant hangers; Amazon Alexa or Google Nest home systems; party serving plates and platters
Home décor — handmade blankets; unique picture frames; wall canvas prints; candles; plant ornaments
Self-care — wellness journal; essential oil diffuser; bath crystals; herbal teas; noise-canceling headphones