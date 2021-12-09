Fun Suggestions for Your Pets’ Stockings

There is no doubt that our pets are our family members, and we cannot celebrate the holidays without letting them get in on the fun!
Besides giving our beloved animals gifts under the tree, many people choose to go all out and give their furry companions their own stockings — hung up alongside all the other family members’ stockings.
As fun of an idea as stockings are, they are not always easy to fill with new and creative things. The usual milk bones and toy mice with bells can get a little drab and boring if you ask me. But don’t despair, the area has lots to offer when it comes to unique pet gifts.
If you are looking for ideas for a dog in your family, there are a ton of different options locally. Many local and national stores have stocked up on all their holiday themed pet items.
Dogs on Depot, a hip pet boutique located in Peterborough offers a full, limited-ingredient raw bar filled with everything from baked treats, freeze dried liver pieces, oxtail, minnows, carp skin, four different kinds of jerky, and bully sticks. Why not fill up their stockings with a gourmet assortment of goodies?
Not only do they offer treats, Dogs on Depot provides full-service pet grooming and nail trims — maybe your pet would appreciate a gift card?
Megan Suokko, owner of Dogs on Depot also suggests smaller stuffed toys, as well as holiday collars and dog sweaters. All of which her store carries. “Don’t forget about our human gift and apparel section!” she said. “We have t-shirts available from two different companies as well as jewelry and car magnets.”
Horse and Buggy Feeds of Keene has quite a few holiday themed dog treats available, some even individually wrapped — which are perfect for stockings.
Debbie Wojtkielewicz, manager of Horse and Buggy Feeds of Keene, suggested an assortment of popular items that the store carries: Gourmet Dog Cookies from Preppy Puppy Bakery based out of Massachusetts; Nothin’ to Hide candy canes and gingerbread men chews that are made out of collagen rather than rawhide — a much safer alternative that is highly digestible; and treats such as Bocce’s, which are soft and chewy dog special edition holiday treats in flavors with names like, “Figgy Pudding,” “Holiday Feast,” “Santa’s S’mores” and “Lumps of Coal.” She noted that among these stocking stuffers, her store carries lots of other holiday themed dog toys and even advent calendars for dogs.
For our furry, feline companions, Wojtkielewicz suggests catnip, cat treats, “and of course, toys. We have some great new holiday cat toys that have silver vine, which has a similar but more intense reaction than catnip does,” she said. “Some of Horse and Buggy Feeds’ favorite cat treats include Wellness Kittles, Greenies and Fussie Cat purees.”
We cannot just stop at dogs and cats though, small animals deserve stockings, too.
Recently Horse and Buggy Feeds expanded their small animal products selection and added some items from Oxbow. These items include hay, wood chews, and plenty of treats and toys for all of the different small animals such as bunnies, guinea pigs and even hamsters and mice.
“Don’t forget the barn yard animals, too. We have horse treats, goat treats and chicken treats,” Wojtkielewicz added.
Hopefully all your pets made the “Nice” list this year!
Dogs on Depot is located at 20 Depot Square in Peterborough. For more information call 978-386-0992, email woofwagon@gmail.com, or visit their website at www.dogsondepot.com
Horse and Buggy Feeds is located at 24 Dunbar Street in Keene. For more information call, 603-352-0328, email horseandbuggyfeeds@gmail.com, or visit their website at horseandbuggyfeeds.com.