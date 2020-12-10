In a season most of us are spending at home and shopping online, and in a time when recycling is king, it should be a banner year for do-it-yourself holiday gift giving.
So, what are the qualities of the perfect handmade gift? It should probably be useful to the recipient, first of all. Secondly, it should be simple for you to make. Most importantly, it should be fun — fun to create, and fun to give and see your friends’ or loved ones’ faces light up upon receiving it.
There are a lot of DIY gift ideas that only require a few ingredients or supplies, minimal time to put together and would be suitable for anyone on your list who wants a one-of-a-kind personalized gift.
Michelle Davis, founder of Essential Wellness Holistic Day Spa in Keene, enjoys making gifts using doTerra certified, pure therapeutic-grade essential oils. She uses them to make sugar body scrubs, including one with a festive holiday theme…
- 3/4 cup coconut oil (food-grade and solid)
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 6 to 12 drops of essential oil — For essential oils, use peppermint (this oil should be used cautiously as a body scrub). Be sure to dilute with other oils such as doTerra wild orange, lemon, tangerine, frankincense, lavender, myrrh, sandalwood or copaiba.
- Natural food coloring for a festive color, if desired (*do not use artificial food coloring)
Mix those ingredients in a glass bowl, adjust coconut oil or sugar as needed until you have a mashed potato-like consistency with the scrub. Scoop into a small glass jar and top with a ribbon for gift giving. This is for use on feet and body, not the face.
Make an individual-sized portion, or make a large batch based on the recipe and gift to your loved ones this holiday season.
Davis offers another recipe using doTerra essential oils…
Festive Holiday Chocolate Bark
- 12 oz. dark or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped (or use chips)
- 12 oz. white chocolate, chopped (or use chips)
- doTerra peppermint or doTerra wild orange essential oil
- Toppings (candy canes, seeds, salt, dried fruits or nuts; select a variety or choose your favorites)
Prepare baking sheet with parchment paper. Partially fill a pot with water and boil. Reduce heat to low and carefully place a heat-proof glass bowl on top pot to melt the chocolate. Once melted, stir in one to three drops of essential oil flavor of choice. Three drops could be too much oil for some people; using less is always best. The flavor will be present and not overwhelm. Pour melted chocolate over parchment paper, spread with a spatula and place in refrigerator to set chocolate, about 20 minutes. While chocolate is setting, repeat the boiler process with white chocolate. Prepare toppings — crush candy canes, finely chop dried fruits and nuts, etc. Remove baking sheet from the refrigerator and pour white chocolate over the set chocolate. Spread with a spatula and layer with toppings. Refrigerate and let set about 20 minutes. Break bark into pieces, place on plate and enjoy.
Speaking of dessert, baked goods always make a nice gift for anyone on your list.
Joanne Mead, of Swanzey, makes cakes festively wrapped to give out to her friends and family. Here’s her recipe:
Chocolate Kahlua Cake
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- Kahlua
- Powdered sugar
- Christmas sprinkle decorations
Cake will look the best using a Bundt pan. Follow all directions of the boxed cake mix and add a few tablespoons of Kahlua to wet mixture before baking. After the cake has baked, use a straw to poke several holes in it. Pour desired amount of Kahlua all over cake. The excess can be poured off the plate. The more you use, the stronger the flavor and the cake ends up being moister. Next, follow directions for a glazed frosting using the powdered sugar, then add a small amount of Kahlua to the glaze (optional). Before the glaze hardens, scatter decorative Christmas sprinkles on the top of the cake.
You can substitute any liqueur of choice for Kahlua and could also use yellow cake mix.
To give as a gift, wrap the entire cake on a holiday plate in clear cellophane. Tie a bow at the top with ribbon and add a bell or other ornament. Maybe tie onto the package a clear plastic serving utensil as well.
Everyone uses soap in the bath or shower. Needle-felting a bar is not only a fun activity for the whole family , but the finished product is a beautiful and useful gift. The needle-felted wool acts as a soap saver, making the bar last longer.
Brandie Wells, The Compassionate Clairvoyant and owner of Soul Emporium, a metaphysical goods shop in downtown Keene, gives needle-felted bars of soap out as gifts. Needle felting is the process of lightly poking a felt tool (a special needle with a barb at the end) right into the soap or whatever object you are felting using extra yarn or roving to create a design.
She describes her process:
First, lay out the roving or batt in one direction — about twice the size of the bar. Then place another layer running in another direction. Start at one end and very tightly wrap the wool around the soap by turning the bar end over end. The ends can be tucked in at the last turn. If there is too much bulk at the ends, pull out some of the fiber until it leaves the desired amount. Wrap the soap so it is well covered and there are no thin spots. Ensure that it gets wrapped longways as well (with the layers of fiber running perpendicular to one another) so that the ends are covered.
Once the wool is beginning to grasp the shape of the soap, dip it into a bowl of hot water and rub gently, and then dip into a separate bowl of cold water until the excess water is squeezed out. Press the bar onto a towel to help the process along. Once you cannot pinch the wool, you know it is ready to needle-felt.
For simple festive shapes, use cookie cutters and place small pieces of roving inside them on the soap and needle-felt it into the bar. Carefully lay additional pieces of wool in the colors of your choosing on top to form whatever design you’re trying to achieve.
Most people choose to add brightly colored stripes or tiny polka dots, but you can go a step further and position thin strips of roving to make wavy lines, zig zags or even swirls.
After you’re satisfied with your design, dip your finished bar into the hot and cold water again and squeeze out the remainder of excess water, taking care your design is fully adhered to the soap bar.
A candle is a gift just about everyone loves. What’s not to love about something that adds warmth and light to every space and makes home feel cozy? A handmade candle is even better, especially for the DIY crafter, because you can make them yourself easily with a few inexpensive supplies and no experience as a first-timer.
As a bonus, you can control what goes into them. Customize your candle even further by choosing a fragrance or essential oil to scent it; if your recipient is sensitive to fragrance, leave it out. If you’re concerned about keeping the air as clean as possible, use soy wax. Although there are many different types of candles, they all contain three main components: wax, a wick and a container to put it all in.
Check out these simple DIY candle-making directions:
You’ll need a pot, hot plate or electric stove burner, wax (old crayons with paper removed will work, or you can purchase blocks of wax), a container (recycle an old container, use a juice glass, mason jar or purchase containers), color (optional), skewers or popsicle sticks.
Cover your work area with newspaper or a brown paper bag. Before you pour the wax, place the wick into the vessel. Set up your pot over a heat source. Add the wax and allow it to melt. Add color and fragrance to the melted wax in the pot, if desired.
Carefully pour the hot wax into the container. Use skewers or popsicle sticks to help keep the wick in place. Let the wax cool completely and then trim the wick down to size. Affix personalized labels to your gifts, if desired.