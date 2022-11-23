Christmas at Our House

This photo was taken in our living room in front of our Christmas tree at the 4-Corner Store about 1969. We had just opened the German package, mom is holding some of the gifts and the box is on the floor. Mom (Helena) Dad (George) my sister Christine, brother, Fred and me.

 Courtesy photo

Our Mom came to the USA in 1958 from Fellbach, Germany ~ her homeland and where she met our Dad while he was in the Army. Having earned her certificate as a confections baker when she was twenty-one, she worked at a Konditorei in Ansbach Germany. A Konditorei is the German word for a pâtisserie or confectionery shop. Boy, were we lucky! We hit the Christmas jackpot with a mom who loved to bake and was really good at it! But mom was really good at many things, especially being a wonderful mom. It wasn’t Christmas at our house without the aroma of many traditional German Christmas cookies wafting through the house and German Christmas music playing in the background. We heard a lot of Oh! Tannenbaum playing at our home and while most or our friends were singing Silent Night, we were singing Stille Nacht!

A few weeks before Christmas, Mom would put on her apron, get out her favorite mixing bowl, wooden spoon and rolling pin and things would really get hopping! She might start with Vanille Kipfer; a buttery vanilla-sugar, walnut cookie base in a crescent moon shape covered in shifted powdered sugar. Then there would be the Spitzbuben or Linzer Cookies; the best sandwich cookie you'll ever have! These were and still are a favorite of mom’s to make. It always started with finely grinding the macadamia or hazelnuts with her old fashion nut grinder. The pastry dough is rolled out like traditional Christmas cookies but then cut in circles, topped with jam and sandwiched with another circle on top that has 3 small cutout holes; these always reminded me of stain glass. But the favorite cookie of all, then and now, has always been mom’s Spritzgebäck or Spritz Cookies! With ingredients always at room temperature, mom would pipe the smooth pastry dough through a spritz press and make them into S shapes or flowerets. Once baked and cooled, half the cookie is dipped in dark chocolate. Sometimes, actually more often than not, my sister Christine would bite off the chocolate end and leave the rest! I think she still does this! We only got (and still get!) these tasty treat at Christmastime so we really looked forward to them!

