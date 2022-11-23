This photo was taken in our living room in front of our Christmas tree at the 4-Corner Store about 1969. We had just opened the German package, mom is holding some of the gifts and the box is on the floor. Mom (Helena) Dad (George) my sister Christine, brother, Fred and me.
Our Mom came to the USA in 1958 from Fellbach, Germany ~ her homeland and where she met our Dad while he was in the Army. Having earned her certificate as a confections baker when she was twenty-one, she worked at a Konditorei in Ansbach Germany. A Konditorei is the German word for a pâtisserie or confectionery shop. Boy, were we lucky! We hit the Christmas jackpot with a mom who loved to bake and was really good at it! But mom was really good at many things, especially being a wonderful mom. It wasn’t Christmas at our house without the aroma of many traditional German Christmas cookies wafting through the house and German Christmas music playing in the background. We heard a lot of Oh! Tannenbaum playing at our home and while most or our friends were singing Silent Night, we were singing Stille Nacht!
A few weeks before Christmas, Mom would put on her apron, get out her favorite mixing bowl, wooden spoon and rolling pin and things would really get hopping! She might start with Vanille Kipfer; a buttery vanilla-sugar, walnut cookie base in a crescent moon shape covered in shifted powdered sugar. Then there would be the Spitzbuben or Linzer Cookies; the best sandwich cookie you'll ever have! These were and still are a favorite of mom’s to make. It always started with finely grinding the macadamia or hazelnuts with her old fashion nut grinder. The pastry dough is rolled out like traditional Christmas cookies but then cut in circles, topped with jam and sandwiched with another circle on top that has 3 small cutout holes; these always reminded me of stain glass. But the favorite cookie of all, then and now, has always been mom’s Spritzgebäck or Spritz Cookies! With ingredients always at room temperature, mom would pipe the smooth pastry dough through a spritz press and make them into S shapes or flowerets. Once baked and cooled, half the cookie is dipped in dark chocolate. Sometimes, actually more often than not, my sister Christine would bite off the chocolate end and leave the rest! I think she still does this! We only got (and still get!) these tasty treat at Christmastime so we really looked forward to them!
While the cookies were baking, all of us kids were anticipating the arrival of the huge package from Germany that my mom’s sister and brothers would send us each year. My aunts and uncles must have planned very early for this because it came by ship each year. It was always packaged in the same way; tied with twine and with lots of German postage stamps, brown paper on the outside and a wax type layer under that. The anticipation to open the enormous package was unbearable for us kids! Mom and Dad usually made us wait until a week before Christmas to reveal it’s treasures. Once the top was opened, we always found a Tannenbaum branch neatly placed on top of very lovely printed and thin tissue paper which mom always folded and saved. The Tannenbaum branch was cut from the family tree in Germany and is a tradition to wish you good wishes and good health in the New Year! The lovely balsam branch was carefully passed around for each of our noses to inhale for scents of pine and fir and to think of where it came from. Under the tissue paper were loads of carefully wrapped Christmas gifts also wrapped in this same delicate tissue paper, tied with thin ribbon and with name tags for each of us with the words Fröhliche Weihnachten! (Merry Christmas). Tucked inside the box in-between all the gifts were of course German goodies! Lebkuchen (German Gingerbread cookies sometimes covered in chocolate and topped with a sugary glaze.) Pfeffernüsse cookies (small round cookies made with very finely ground walnuts, sugar, butter, flour, ground cloves, all spice, and cinnamon plus a little rum!) The box would also be filled with German chocolate which was so much better than the chocolate we could buy! A few of the boxes of chocolates were just for the adults with liquor inside; which at the time we couldn’t stand the taste of! Marzipan (ground almonds turned into a paste and sometimes molded into cute shapes or covered in chocolate), and of course always a Weihnachten Stollen, the traditional German Christmas fruit cake.
Christmas decorating at our house always started with going out to find just the right tree in the woods with Dad. We would decorate the tree with the fragile glass bulb ornaments mom had brought from Germany, tinsel and candles with an angel at the top. Mom would always place the Creche in a special place and let us kids arrange where Mary, Joseph, the Baby Jesus and all the animals should go. We also had a Weihnachtspyramide for the table. The best way I can describe it is a tabletop windmill pyramid spinning candle carousel. No one else in town had one!
Our typical Holiday Meal wasn't so typical to others, but was what we looked forward to at Christmastime in our home. It might have been Wiener Schnitzel or Rouladen (traditional German meal of thin strips of beef filled with finely chopped bacon, onions and pickles and then baked.) We would have this with potato dumplings (that mom called snowballs) covered in a rich brown gravy with Rotkohl; a sweet and sour boiled red cabbage.
Opening gifts seemed to also be different in our family from that of our friends. It was tradition in both my mom’s European family and my Dad’s French-Canadian family to open gifts Christmas Eve. As kids, we of course loved that! But mom and dad owned and ran the Richmond 4-Corner Store and we had to wait until they closed the store for the evening. We would run out to the store counter every so often in the earlier hours on Christmas Eve wondering if it was time yet?! With Christmas records playing German Carols in the background, Mom and Dad might have sat down with a mug of Glühwein (a German mulled wine) to calm themselves of the chaos of the day and of what was about to unfold! After gifts we would walk to church just steps away from our home at the 4-Corners.
The Christmas song Silent Night, sung in German, has always been a favorite of our mom’s and still brings tears to her eyes. We tried our best to sing it as kids but mostly made up the German words as the song went on. Mom spoke German to us kids when we were little. She had only been in the United States for about 10 years by this time and was still learning English. Mom always said “schläft gut” (sleep good) when she tucked us in at night, so we had all the “schlaft” down pat! The rest of it we kind of made up as the song went on and let mom do the singing. As an adult, my sister Christine learned all the German words and taught them to her daughter Marissa, who has sung Stille Nacht heilige Nacht several times on Christmas Eve in mom’s Church (our childhood church) The Richmond United Methodist Community Church. We have so many wonderful and fond Christmas memories we will always treasure.
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
Alles schläft; einsam wacht
Nur das traute hochheilige Paar.
Holder Knabe im lockigen Haar,
Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh!
Schlaf in himmlischer Ruh!
Ruth Blais Thompson is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and is a Realtor for Blais & Assoc. Realtor's in Keene. Her pastimes are writing short stories and playing and writing music. She lives in Dublin with her husband and 2 cats.
Hello. Unfortunately you have read your last free article this month on SentinelSource. We appreciate your interest in our stories and hope you will take the time to subscribe in support of our journalism. To continue to do our work, to provide the most up-to-date and essential local information, we depend on readers like you to subscribe. Please see the low-cost by clicking the link below.
Thanks in advance for being a supporter of The Keene Sentinel's local news.