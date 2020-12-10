All Aboard!

Holidays are the perfect time for families and traditions. Though some traditions may be put on hold this year amid the pandemic — including traveling to see family or large gatherings — there are still plenty of holiday traditions we can take part in.
A popular holiday tradition for some families is revisiting the same holiday story or movie year after year. One popular story and movie for children and adults alike is “The Polar Express.” There is just something so special about a story like this that reignites one’s holiday spirit and lets adults share a piece of their childhood memories with their children.
“The Polar Express” — written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg in 1985 — originated as a children’s book. Its beautiful oil pastel illustrations won the Randolph Caldecott Medal in 1986. If you have yet to read this classic story, it is about a young boy who embarks on a magical train ride with other children during the night. With all of the children dressed in their pajamas, they are entertained in many ways on their way to see Santa Claus at the North Pole. After being told by his peers that Santa wasn’t real, this trip helps take away any doubt the boy may have had about Santa and the North Pole being real.
In 2004, “The Polar Express” film came out, based on the original book. It follows the same story line and renders the same scenery depicted in the book. The movie, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a computer-animated family film (rated G). Families can catch this instant-classic film on Sunday, Dec. 20 and again on Thursday, Dec. 24, along with brunch, at the LaBelle Winery in Antrim. The Polar Express Family Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on both days. Included with the brunch is an official Polar Express train ticket given to all, upon entry. The film will be shown through a projector while guests eat a festive brunch in the Great Room of the winery.
The menu includes assorted scones, muffins and rolls for the table to share. The first course for adults will be a winter fruit salad with pomegranate seeds, apples, honeydew melon and berries in a maple citrus vinaigrette, followed by a main course of a chocolate croissant breakfast casserole and a seasonal frittata with asparagus, gruyere cheese and roasted red pepper with a side of breakfast potatoes. For children, the first course features assorted fruit and berries; their main course will include French toast casserole with crisp bacon and breakfast potatoes. There will also be a full cash bar available with special themed cocktails as well as non-alcoholic beverages.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, too, and will read aloud the classic poem, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” After the read-aloud, they will present a special gift to one lucky individual who symbolized the magic of Christmas.
This event is sold by the table only. For guaranteed group seating, it is advised to register and purchase all tickets together in one transaction. There is a limit of six guests per table.
The LaBelle Winery will be following all COVID-19 guidelines; guests are asked to wear a mask upon arrival and when moving around in any public space, such as finding their table or a trip to the bathroom. Masks are not required while seated at your table.
The price for an adult ticket is $45.27. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are $26.01 each. All tickets include 9 percent tax and 12 percent gratuity, as well as processing fees. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/polar-express-family-brunch-tickets-128659488995.
For more information about LaBelle Winery, visit labellewineryevents.com or call (603) 672-9898.