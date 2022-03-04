HINSDALE — Residents will vote on a variety of articles next week during Hinsdale’s annual elections and town meeting.
Here’s a look at what’s on the town warrant:
Budget proposal: $4,667,725, up $35,949, or less than 1 percent, from the $4,631,776 budget voters approved last year.
Hot topics: Voters will be asked to consider raising $551,666 for water department operations through water user fees, and $412,933 for sewer department operations via sewer user fees.
Voters will also weigh in on whether to direct the selectboard to enter a $180,220 five-year lease for a trackless MT7 Sidewalk Tractor and to raise $39,989 for the first year’s payment. The lease agreement contains a non-appropriation escape clause.
Another article proposes raising $58,000 to refurbish a 1989 fire truck, while another asks residents to vote on whether to purchase a $49,000 Dodge Charger for the police department.
Other warrant articles: Voters will be asked to consider raising a sum of about $42,000 to be allocated to various town funds, including $12,000 for personal protective equipment for the fire department and $10,000 for improvements and maintenance to the town hall.
Another article seeks $19,555 for a cemetery expansion fund.
Contested races: Incumbent Michael Wayne Carrier will be challenged by William Hodgman and James MacDonell for a three-year term on the selectboard. Voters will choose two.
Elections: Tuesday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Millstream Community Center.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m. in the Hinsdale High School gym.