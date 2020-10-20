Incumbent N.H. Rep. Jim Bosman, D-Francestown; Riche Colcombe, a Hillsboro Republican; Jim Creighton, an Antrim Republican; and Stephanie Hyland, a Francestown Democrat, are running for two two-year seats in Hillsborough County House District 38. In addition to other communities, the district includes the local towns of Antrim, Bennington, Greenfield and Hancock. Bosman and Creighton answered candidate questionnaires.
Hillsborough House District 38 intro
- Anika CLARK
-
- Updated
Anika CLARK
