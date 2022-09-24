Interview with Jake Daniels

Interview with Jake Daniels

Transcript:

Chris Detwiler: Hey everyone, Chris Detwiler here with The Keene Sentinel. I’ve got Jake Daniels on the line, he’s a senior at ConVal Regional High School and our most recent Sentinel Player of the Week. Jake, congratulations on earning this award. How are you doing today?

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.