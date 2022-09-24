Transcript:
Chris Detwiler: Hey everyone, Chris Detwiler here with The Keene Sentinel. I’ve got Jake Daniels on the line, he’s a senior at ConVal Regional High School and our most recent Sentinel Player of the Week. Jake, congratulations on earning this award. How are you doing today?
Jake: I’m good, how are you?
Chris: Good, thanks. So, let’s start with your week from last week. The team went 2-0 last week and you scored four goals in those two games — the two wins for you — including a hat trick. Take me through the week, what you were feeling, what was clicking for you offensively that let you find the back of the net.
Jake: First game against Souhegan, we had a rough start to the game. My dad brought us all over and talked about how we all needed to step it up. And I just found my confidence in the second half, ended up taking on a couple players and scoring and that just led to the next game where I did the same thing. Ended up scoring again and I think I had an assist that game as well. Just really started clicking for me there.
Chris: Great. This offense in general that you guys have, obviously proven to be one of the best in the division. I just punched the numbers and through your first eight games now, you guys are averaging about 2.5 goals per game, which is pretty good. You guys haven’t been shut out once this season. Even in the losses, you’ve had at least one goal. Yourself, as part of that front line of the offense, just everyone contributing to what has been a successful year so far, what have you seen from the offense this season from your team? \
Jake: I think the real difference from last year to this year is that a lot of our players have adapted and grown confidence into playing against varsity competition. I think Garrett Rousseau has really stepped up as a player, being our second-leading scorer, and I think overall we’re starting to spread the wealth and everybody’s playing confidently and that’s what makes us better.
Chris: And obviously defensively as well, you guys have been playing well, led by Wyatt between the pipes, but also your back line has done really well. As more of an offensive player, when you know you have that defense behind you, how does that change your mindset on the pitch doing your thing, knowing that you can trust the guys who are back there to keep the ball out of the opposing net?
Jake: It gives you a lot more flexibility. Knowing that that defensive line is behind me, I’m able to stay wider and stay higher, knowing that that defense is going to lock down the opponents and then that just allows me to get the ball higher up the field unmarked which then leads to easy goal opportunities.
Chris: And just the team in general has been hot the last couple weeks. You guys are riding four wins in a row now, including the win against Hollis on Wednesday. Hollis being one of the best teams in the division, of course. What’s been clicking overall for this team in general, to let you guys go on this little run?
Jake: We all have this one goal and focus of wanting to win it all. I think last year, we didn’t all have that same mindset, and this year it’s clicked for us and we all want the same thing. Most of our team is seniors, it’s our final year, so we want to win it all.
Chris: You talk about winning it all and this senior class that you have, the veteran presence on this team. You guys are 6-2 right now, halfway through the regular season, tied for second in the division right now. It’s pretty tight up there in the standings. What’s the ceiling for this team? Obviously, championship is the goal and with the win on Wednesday against Hollis, it seems like that was huge confidence boost for you guys. So, what is the ceiling for this team? How far can this team really go?
Jake: I honestly think we can win it all. The Lebanon game, we hit the post with 30 seconds left. It was an unfortunate game, definitely could’ve won. The Oyster River game, we lost 3-1, but we had a penalty that would’ve tied the game 2-2. We score that, we have all the momentum and it’s a completely different game. Honestly, playing against Hollis and seeing how good they are, I don’t think there’s a team in this division that’s going to blow everybody out, so I think it’s going to be competitive, but I know that we can beat every single team in the division, and that’s going to allow us to take it all the way.
Chris: Do you have any specific goals for the second half of the season, whether it's for yourself personally or just this team in general as the regular season continues?
Jake: Well, we had a season goal of 13-3, so we’re hoping to at least — maybe lose one more game — but I don’t think that’ll really happen. So just keep this win streak alive into playoffs so we can have all the confidence we can have.
Chris: Cool, well congrats again. Appreciate the time. Good luck on Friday against Trinity and with the rest of the season.
Jake: Alright, thank you so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.