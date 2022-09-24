WESTMORELAND — When Kathryn Kindopp heads to work each day, it feels like 2020 again.
The administrator at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland said she and her staff still wear N-95 masks and other personal-protective equipment, including disposable clothing covers and goggles in some cases. They regularly test themselves for COVID-19. Outside entertainers or community groups coming to visit residents remain scarce because of ongoing stringent requirements related to the viral disease.
“If you hadn’t been in a nursing home, you would think that the world has almost gone back to normal. But in a nursing home it looks like we’re at the height of COVID,” Kindopp said. “Not much has changed in nursing homes since the height of the pandemic.”
Kindopp and other nursing home leaders acknowledge that these precautions continue to protect their vulnerable residents. At the same time, she agrees with family members and caregivers alike who say the lingering pandemic protocols are diminishing the quality of life for nursing home residents.
Of course, there are some major differences between 2020 and 2022. Most residents and all staff are vaccinated. When there is a COVID case, the prognosis is much better.
Despite that, the county-run nursing home is beholden to strict regulations from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Those are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both those agencies placed heavy rules, particularly around personal protective equipment and distancing, on nursing homes in hope of saving lives, but Kindopp said that years of the requirements are taking a toll on residents and staff.
“We haven’t had much, if anything, relaxed,” she said.
A positive test and a closed door
Suzanne Stevens understands nursing home regulations from both sides. She’s the former director of administrative services at Covenant Living of Keene, a retirement community on Wyman Road.
Her husband and father were both in nursing homes before they died. Her great-aunt is a resident at Covenant Living, and her mother is currently a resident at Keene Center on Court Street. Stevens is the power of attorney for both of them.
Stevens’ mother recently got over a case of COVID-19. The illness itself was fairly mild, but what was worse, Stevens said, was the fact that her mother needed to keep the door to her room closed during the outbreak, which included several other cases on her floor, and still had six active cases among the community on Friday, according to a facility spokesperson.
“She’s claustrophobic and she became depressed,” Stevens said. “All she wanted was her door open.”
Residents aren’t required to keep their doors closed when there’s an influenza outbreak, Stevens noted, and she feels COVID-19 should be treated the same way.
“That’s really not necessary at this point,” she said. “There’s a hyper-response now.”
However, the policy of keeping doors closed during COVID outbreaks is a CMS requirement, according to Lori Mayer, spokesperson for Genesis Healthcare. In addition to Keene Center, Genesis owns Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, Langdon Place of Keene and Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough.
“We followed those guidelines to protect lives,” Mayer said.
COVID-19 is an airborne virus that can be spread long-range through the air, according to the World Health Organization. Influenza is mostly spread through droplets from an infected person, so it requires less stringent precautions, according to CMS and CDC guidelines. Due to that difference, the infections aren’t directly comparable in terms of precautions CMS lays out, Mayer said.
A letter to the CDC director
Kindopp’s main frustration lies in how the CDC measures the spread of COVID-19 and the associated requirements on nursing homes. The federal agency tracks and reports community levels of COVID-19. This measurement accounts for the number of new cases in the population, and the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
As of Sept. 21, and through most of the summer, Cheshire County had low community levels. The CDC does not recommend masks indoors when community levels are low.
However, nursing home response is beholden to another metric: the CDC COVID-19 transmission levels. This measurement factors in new cases and the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive over the previous seven days in a given community. During that same time frame, Cheshire County had “high” transmission, the most significant of four ratings.
“Those rates don’t allow for many positive cases before you have to have an elevated response,” including staff wearing full PPE, testing more often and staying six feet away from residents, Kindopp said.
Kindopp sees this as a Catch-22. The wider community is free to go about daily life without masking, but that inevitably leads to more COVID-19 transmission. While that usually doesn’t have too much of an effect on the community at large, she said it has a huge impact on nursing homes.
“Nursing homes are held hostage to what their communities are doing. The more people are exercising their rights as a citizen, the more impact on the nursing homes,” she said. “I think we’re discriminating against our elders in nursing homes.”
She said she is so frustrated with the response that she wrote a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on Aug. 8. She did not receive a reply, so she reached out to U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who also sent her own letter to the CDC on Tuesday.
The CDC did not respond to The Sentinel’s request for comment either.
However, a spokesperson for CMS said the agency has continued to update regulations throughout the pandemic in order to protect the physical, mental and emotional health of patients. For example, the agency now allows visitors to nursing homes.
“CMS recognized the physical and emotional toll that separation from family members and other loved ones had taken on nursing home residents,” the spokesperson said. “CMS worked with the CDC to provide guidance on how nursing homes could safely facilitate visitation while adhering to core principles of infection prevention.”
An eye to prevention
The primary emphasis for CMS and health care facilities, including those run by Genesis Healthcare, is still on preventing COVID-19 infections among nursing home residents, who are particularly vulnerable to severe complications, according to their interviews with The Sentinel.
People in nursing homes are at increased risk of severe illness and death because they are generally older and often have underlying health conditions. With many people living in close quarters, the virus can also spread quickly in congregate care settings, according to the CMS spokesperson.
Mayer said Genesis must remain vigilant with testing, PPE and screenings for COVID-19, especially as potential new variants continue to be a threat.
Some family members agree.
Amy Hathaway of Keene is a caregiver to her 92-year-old father, who lives at Covenant Living. Her father is hard of hearing, and Hathaway said she believes that required masking has impacted his already-limited social life. Still, she’s in favor of the precautions.
“It’s appropriate,” she said.
Her dad, Vernon Martin, has had COVID-19 three times. He has the cognitive ability to understand that wearing a mask reduces the risk of contracting the viral disease not only for him, but for the people around him. He has no problem wearing one, Hathaway said.
Still, she says now that COVID-19 is closer to an endemic status — meaning it regularly circulates through the community — it’s difficult to say where regulations should be drawn.
“From a policy standpoint, should they have the choice [whether to mask]? It’s a tough one,” Hathaway said.
While nursing homes are indeed homes to their residents, CMS also considers them health care settings. As such, there is an additional burden for disease prevention, according to the CMS spokesperson.
“While CMS and CDC will continue to look for opportunities to reduce the burden of infection control practices, we need to remember that nursing home residents are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and severe symptoms, including death, due to their age, underlying health conditions, and congregate living environment,” the spokesperson said. “It is important that we make sure that the appropriate practices are in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.”
For now, that includes the masking requirement, the spokesperson said. The regulations will continue to change as the pandemic carries on.
“CMS will continue to work with the CDC to help protect nursing home residents from COVID-19 to provide the quality of care they need, while also recognizing the need to reside in a home-like environment, [and] to provide the quality of life they deserve,” the spokesperson said.
The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services had received complaints from family members about COVID-19 related precautions, according to spokesperson Jake Leon.
“Sometimes it is because families don’t like CMS requirements, but much more often, complaints concern nursing home COVID-19 policies being more strict than CMS requires,” Leon said, without sharing specific examples. “In those instances, we work to educate the facility’s staff to try to align with current CMS guidance.”
Protection, but at a cost
With most residents vaccinated and treatments for COVID-19 more widely available, Kindopp believes it’s time regulations are relaxed. The risk of death from COVID-19 has declined 69 percent for people 65 or older living in nursing homes since January 2020, according to the CDC.
“[COVID] still is very contagious, but we’ve got things we can do to mitigate or treat it,” she said. “It was horrific and so many elders were lost, but that’s just not the case anymore.”
Residents should be able to choose whether they and the people around them wear masks, according to Kindopp.
“Why do our residents not have the same abilities as the citizens to make these choices?” she said. “They’re vulnerable and we need to protect them, but at what cost?”
Kindopp said she is especially worried about residents who don’t have regular visitors. For them, staff often become like family. For two-and-a-half years, those residents haven’t been able to get close to or see the faces of their loved ones, since staff are required to mask.
“Some residents say, ‘I’m not worried about getting COVID, I’d rather see their faces,’ ” Kindopp said. “It’s not just the isolation, it’s like keeping people at a distance. It affects relationships. I just wonder if it’s all worth it.”
