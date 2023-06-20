Gretchen Nadeau of Westmoreland begins her BoomZoom workout class in her basement studio. BoomZoom was launched in 2020 for community members to work out safely, and in community, and has remained a staple in her life due to popular demand.
BoomZoom participants Louise Slayton and her daughter Andrea Slayton Lorette stretch together at the end of Gretchen Nadeau’s June 6 BoomZoom class. The Slaytons began working out together last winter as a mother-daughter bonding activity. For Lorette, it also served as a way to check in on her mother during the healing process of her hip surgery and stay mobile together.
Keeping an eye on her screen and maintaining conversation with her BoomZoom students, Gretchen Nadeau of Westmoreland encourages her students to practice good posture and form throughout her morning class on May 25, alongside her “little helper” Rory. Nadeau joked that some of her students will join each week, “just to see what Rory is up to,” during class.
For Gretchen Nadeau, it’s important to focus on balance during her workout classes for participants 50 years and older. During class, her dog Rory also goes through all the motions — from jumping and barking to sleeping at her feet.
Gretchen Nadeau says goodbye to her Thursday morning BoomZoom participants from her in-home workout studio. Although some of her students hide their screens during class for privacy, Nadeau is often up-to-date on many of their lives and chats to them throughout the class.
Founder of BoomZoom, which now reaches participants as far as Oklahoma, Gretchen Nadeau and her dog, Rory, stand together on the porch after their regular Thursday morning workout. Nadeau teaches seven classes a week, including a class that remains seated for participants who need seated workouts.
Gretchen Nadeau enthusiastically gives instructions to her BoomZoom participants Thursday, May 25, in her home in Westmoreland during the online workout class. Nadeau chats to her students nonstop throughout her classes, interspersing instructions and modifications for the workout between stories from her life and observations of the various pets who “steal the show” across the Zoom screens.
Gretchen Nadeau of Westmoreland begins her BoomZoom workout class in her basement studio. BoomZoom was launched in 2020 for community members to work out safely, and in community, and has remained a staple in her life due to popular demand.
Keeping an eye on her screen and maintaining conversation with her BoomZoom students, Gretchen Nadeau of Westmoreland encourages her students to practice good posture and form throughout her morning class on May 25, alongside her “little helper” Rory. Nadeau joked that some of her students will join each week, “just to see what Rory is up to,” during class.
For Gretchen Nadeau, it’s important to focus on balance during her workout classes for participants 50 years and older. During class, her dog Rory also goes through all the motions — from jumping and barking to sleeping at her feet.
Gretchen Nadeau says goodbye to her Thursday morning BoomZoom participants from her in-home workout studio. Although some of her students hide their screens during class for privacy, Nadeau is often up-to-date on many of their lives and chats to them throughout the class.
Founder of BoomZoom, which now reaches participants as far as Oklahoma, Gretchen Nadeau and her dog, Rory, stand together on the porch after their regular Thursday morning workout. Nadeau teaches seven classes a week, including a class that remains seated for participants who need seated workouts.
WESTMORELAND — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Gretchen Nadeau needed to find a way to keep working.
As a local fitness instructor, the Westmoreland resident was unable to continue teaching classes in-person, so she said she was put on temporary leave in March 2020 from her positions at Covenant Living in Keene and the Keene Family YMCA.
“So, I panicked,” said Nadeau, 54. “I went, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s gonna happen? When am I gonna work again? This is horrible.’ “
Over the next few weeks, Nadeau said she was bombarded with emails from people she had taught, asking if she could put together an online fitness program.
“I said, ‘Sure, I’ll put together something.’
“And then it just grew and grew,” she added.
Nadeau started in April 2020 by teaching online exercise classes through the YMCA, and did this until that December, when she left to expand her reach beyond the organization’s members.
In February 2021, Nadeau officially launched BoomZoom, a Zoom-based fitness program geared toward people ages 50 and older (though Nadeau said anyone under 50 won’t be turned away).
In a teal-colored room in her basement, Nadeau provides live instruction — and encouragement — to her participants through her desktop computer.
When BoomZoom launched, Nadeau said there were 10 local participants. Now, that’s grown to 150 people from the Monadnock Region and other parts of the country.
She offers seven different 40-minute classes each week, Nadeau said, with a focus on strength, cardio and balance. Nadeau also offers modifications, such as adjusting the intensity of workouts, throughout her instruction for those who need it.
Her 10-year-old golden retriever, Rory, can often be found napping next to her during her classes.
Participants pay $30 per month and can access as many classes as they’d like, according to Nadeau.
Physical activity can reduce the risk of functional limitations in those 50 and older, the federal agency says. Regular exercise can also reduce the risk of premature death and support positive mental health.
Nadeau attributes BoomZoom’s expansive reach to word of mouth.
“The locals told their families and friends who were all over the country, and then it grew from people up in Maine to people down in Florida,” she said.
The person who joins Nadeau’s classes from the farthest away, she noted, is her cousin in Oklahoma.
“Every month, I still add a few more clients,” Nadeau said.
One of the local participants is Louise Slayton, who takes four classes per week with her daughter Andrea Slayton Lorette. Slayton, 80, lives right down the road from Nadeau.
She previously took in-person classes with Nadeau at the YMCA and has been enrolled in BoomZoom since it started, she said.
In addition to enjoying the variety of classes offered, Slayton said she appreciates the flexibility that an online program provides her.
“I would hate to go back full-time, in-person,” she said. “I would hate to drive into Keene every single day.”
Now that the pandemic has subsided, Nadeau said she has started teaching a few in-person classes again at Covenant Living each week.
But, she has no plans to stop BoomZoom.
“I figured they are all going to want to go back [to in-person classes], and overwhelmingly, everyone said no ..., “ Nadeau said. “So I said, ‘You know what, I’m going to take a leap of faith and keep going with this.’ “
That works for Slayton.
“I hope she keeps going,” Slayton said, “for as long as I’m able to do this.”
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter@OBelangerKS.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.