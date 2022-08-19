Bacteria that can cause a rare form of pneumonia was detected in the hot-water system at Cheshire Medical Center during routine testing this week, an official with the Keene hospital confirmed Friday.
Spokesman Matthew Barone said the South Building, which includes departments such as supply chain, environmental services and the mailroom, is the only portion of the Court Street campus affected.
The bacteria, legionella, has been part of the hospital's routine testing for years, according to Barone. If inhaled or ingested, the bacteria can cause Legionnaires' disease, particularly in people who are older or who have other medical conditions.
Kurt Blomquist, Keene's public works director and emergency management director, said the legionella detection is contained to Cheshire Medical Center.
He said devices prevent water from the hospital from back-flowing into the city's distribution system. Because of this, Blomquist said no action is required from the city.
"These devices are required on industrial, commercial and other types of facilities that have activities that may pose a contamination threat to the City’s water system," Blomquist said in an email.
A "superheat" flush of affected parts of Cheshire Medical's water system will be done between 5 and 8 a.m. Saturday. This involves raising the temperature of the hot-water system to high degrees and then flushing out the outlets to disinfect the area of concern.
Once complete, the water system will be repeatedly tested until the bacteria is "appropriately eradicated," Barone said.
"While the tests conducted by our team showed slightly elevated results of Legionella in select water samples, it’s important to know that this does not impact the drinking water at the Medical Center, and patients and staff are not at any risk," he said in a written statement.
"We expect the one superheat flush tomorrow morning to properly sanitize the system which is contained to non-patient areas of the building. Patients are not at risk for this reason," he added in a subsequent email Friday.
Barone said that through testing, the hospital was able to zero in on the affected parts of the water system, which will be the ones flushed Saturday.
"Based on the test results in all locations of our facility we know there is no risk to staff and patient[s]," he said.
Barone did not answer whether legionella has ever been found before during routine testing, what causes it to show up, or what the actual bacteria levels were.
Legionella is found naturally in freshwater environments, like lakes and streams, but can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people can develop Legionnaires' disease by breathing in small droplets of water or accidentally swallowing water containing legionella.
The disease is rarely spread from person to person, according to the CDC.
The federal health agency says most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick, but those at increased risk include people 50 years or older; current or former smokers; people with weak immune systems; and people with chronic lung disease, cancer, diabetes or other underlying illnesses.
An outbreak of the disease was reported in Hampton in 2018. Up to 49 people were infected and two deaths were linked to the incident, according to a report from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. State epidemiologists traced the outbreak to a hot tub at The Sands Hotel.
Barone said a team will be testing the hospital's system again on Monday.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.