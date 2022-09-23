Two residents of Keene Center died from COVID-19 complications during an outbreak at the Court Street nursing home last month, a spokeswoman said Friday.
Thirty-three residents and 15 employees have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak started in August, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Keene Center and several other area nursing homes.
The deaths were first reported Thursday in the state health department's weekly COVID-19 report.
Mayer said six cases are considered active, involving three residents and three staff members. She said a majority of those infected have had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
Ninety-six percent of Keene Center's 130 employees were vaccinated with the primary series (meaning the initial doses of the vaccines), according to Mayer. Genesis Healthcare requires all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, aside from those granted religious or medical exemptions. Of the facility's 80 residents, Mayer said 87 percent were inoculated withthe primary series.
Breakthrough cases of the viral disease can and do occur; however, those who are vaccinated often have less severe symptoms and are at a lower risk of developing complications than those who aren’t.
