Members of the transgender community and their allies took to the streets of downtown Keene on Friday evening to protest the increase in legislation restricting the rights of transgender people in the United States.

The rally at Central Square, which started just before 5:30 p.m. and had drawn more than 30 people by 6, was organized by Keene Mutual Aid (KMA), a local group that leads projects to provide basic necessities to others such food and hygiene products.

Andy and Jayden of Keene, who did not want to share their last names, cross through downtown Keene as the March for Queer Autonomy arrives at its destination in Keene’s Central Square on Friday evening.
Aaron Almanza of Claremont, who works for the LGBT National Hotline, takes the microphone to speak on Transgender Day of Visibility in Keene's Central Square while holding a rainbow shield that reads “Protect Queer Youth.” 
Evan Parker, photographed in Portsmouth in July 2022. For Parker, Transgender Day of Visibility is a moment for not just celebration but for rest. "I feel like there's just this weight, like I'm representing an entire community at all times, and anything I do could be used against me," he said. "But we're people, we can do silly things. The biggest way of celebration now for me is kind of taking a step back."

This year he said he would be recognizing the day by spending time not just with other transgender and non-binary peers, but by taking the chance to reflect on his own identity.

"I feel like a lot of people are like, 'Oh, trans visibility. That must be when you guys are like, putting everything into the social aspect of it and like the movement part of it," he said. "But the reality is, is that's the every day for me. So I'm taking the day as a chance to just, really, exist for myself."
Keene State student Nat Wood works on their pottery in the Keene State ceramics studio Friday afternoon. Transgender Day of Visibility came at a time of anxiety for Wood this year, as opposed to the joy it brought in years past, due to the anti-trans bills surfacing in the state and across the country. The pottery studio, for Wood, is a place of meditation where they can remember to find their breath. "I am very scared, I think a lot of people are scared, no matter who you are or how you identify," they shared Friday while trimming a bowl and cup they made.
LGBTQ Student Coordinator

Hunter Kirschner photographed on Keene State’s campus in May of 2022.

