Members of the transgender community and their allies took to the streets of downtown Keene on Friday evening to protest the increase in legislation restricting the rights of transgender people in the United States.
The rally at Central Square, which started just before 5:30 p.m. and had drawn more than 30 people by 6, was organized by Keene Mutual Aid (KMA), a local group that leads projects to provide basic necessities to others such food and hygiene products.
According to Malachi Snide, who is a member of KMA and helped put together the event, it was part of a nationwide effort by Queer Youth Assemble (QYA), a youth-led organization that supports LGBTQ+ people under 25 in the U.S.
QYA’s website displays a list of demands for queer and transgender youth autonomy, such as increasing access and funding for gender-affirming health care, adopting policies to protect transgender people in school and at work and more.
“I heard about this national march online, and I felt that it was something we should be a part of,” Snide said in an interview before leading a march downtown to Friday’s rally. “Today is about building community and taking care of each other so we can be stronger, together.”
People circled the fountain on Central Square with signs promoting trans rights and a variety of flags from the LGBTQ+ community. When they weren’t chanting phrases such as “respect my existence or expect resistance,” they were listening intently to speakers sharing personal stories about their lives as LGBTQ+ individuals living in the Monadnock Region. A common theme was the importance of the day the march was held on.
March 31 is recognized as the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDoV). Traditionally seen as a way to celebrate the lives and contributions of transgender, gender-nonconforming and non-binary people worldwide, many also spend the day raising awareness of the discrimination and violence the community faces. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Thursday evening recognizing the day, as he has done for the past two years. He’s the first U.S. president to do so since TDoV was first celebrated in 2010.
Across the U.S., a record 435 bills have been introduced before state legislatures this year that many say would limit rights for LGBTQ+ people, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. The majority consist of limitations on access to gender-affirming health care for youth and changing the way educators can teach about LGBTQ+ identities in public schools.
Three bills in the N.H. House that would have restricted LGBTQ+ rights have since been defeated. However, a “parental rights bill” that passed the Senate will have a public hearing in the House on April 18.
Nearly 1.64 million people over the age of 13 in the U.S. identify as transgender or non-binary, with approximately 7,000 of them living in New Hampshire, according to a 2022 survey from the Williams Institute at UCLA.
Three local residents who identify as transgender spoke to The Sentinel about this day and its importance to them.
Evan Parker, 19 (he/him)
While he has been in the process of transitioning for four years, this will be Evan Parker’s first year recognizing TDoV.
“Mostly it’s because in high school it was kind of — I don’t wanna say shame — but definitely something that I kind of kept to the back burner of my identity for a while,” he said.
Parker, 19, is from Barrington and graduated from Coe-Brown Northwood Academy. He is now a first-year student at Keene State College studying secondary education and English. While it is his first year officially celebrating the day, he’s been aware of the impact it can have on transgender people and their allies.
“I think it’s important in respect to the trans community and outside of it more than ever, as kind of a humanizing thing more than anything.”
The recent legislation being considered in the state and nationwide has left him frustrated, and he said legislators and members of the public have many misconceptions about the process transgender youth go through to access gender-affirming care.
“They think it’s like, a kid wakes up, decides that they’re trans ’cause of, um, I don’t know, something they saw on TikTok,” he said. “I find myself having to defend myself a lot in that respect of being like, no, I went to so many doctors [to start hormones]. This wasn’t an easy thing for me to do.”
People aged 15 to 17 in New Hampshire can begin gender-affirming hormone therapy if they can give informed consent as well as have parental consent, according to state law. Most physicians will also require a letter from a mental health professional attesting to a long-term pattern of gender dysphoria.
The humanizing aspect of visibility is important for Parker. He feels that if others knew more about him beyond his trans identity, it’d be easier to understand why days like this are important.
“Trans people are also people you can talk to,” he said. “I think that’s really what I want people to understand, that [transness] is not like some weird, unfathomable thing. Really, at the end of the day, we’re just people.”
Nat Wood, 22 (they/them and he/him)
This time of year is a chance for celebration for Walpole resident Nat Wood, who has been accessing gender-affirming health care for years.
“My top surgery and my testosterone starting dates kind of fall in between [TDoV],” they said. “So I’m reminded of my transness in a really beautiful way.”
In past years they have recognized TDoV through gathering with other transgender and non-binary people, giving support to others and even baking a cake.
“It’s a day that, to me, is supposed to be really happy and celebrating trans joy, because I feel like that’s not done enough.”
This year, however, has been different for him due to the rise in legislation attacking transgender rights.
“It has had a significant impact on my mental health,” he said. “It’s all the legislation that has been really terrifying. It’s the fact that it keeps getting worse. And at one point, they’re gonna be compromising and saying, ‘Oh, this not-so-bad anti-trans bill is better than this really bad anti-trans bill. So we’ll pass that one.’ ”
And they aren’t alone in their feelings of anxiety, amid a rise in tension and polarization nationwide.
“There’s just so much fear. And I really, I really wish there was less fear,” they said. “There’s just a lot of really, really strong emotions in the world right now in general. And it just bleeds into everything. And we all feel it. I mean, trans or not, you feel it.”
For those who are unsure about why this day matters for those who are not transgender, Wood emphasized the value of learning from the experiences of others.
“Every person is different. We should be celebrating everyone’s differences because that’s what makes things so interesting in this world,” he said. “And we get to learn from people, and denying the ability to learn from others that aren’t like you is doing yourself a disservice. You’re doing yourself a disservice by not learning about the vast breadth of life in this world.”
Hunter Kirschner, 36 (he/him)
This will be Hunter Kirschner’s 10th year celebrating TDoV, one of his favorite days of the year.
“I find it really beautiful and nourishing and inspiring to have a day that is centering the beauty and miracle that is trans people,” he said.
As the coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support at Keene State College, he’s seen his personal and professional identities become intertwined.
“Lots of people do not have the choice whether or not they’re going to be visible,” he said. “And I know my own sense of responsibility to my community and other trans folks to be the kind of trans person in the world that I wish I had known and seen when I was younger.”
Kirschner attended three different events featuring trans artists — a singer-songwriter, a novelist and a cabaret troupe — prior to coming out, which he found core to his coming-out experience. He had known about trans identities, but being in those spaces made all the difference.
“Trans visibility is why I even considered transness for myself,” he said. “Being really immersed in that — those individuals, that representation, that culture — just opened a different opportunity than what felt possible before.”
Reflecting further on his experience with being trans, he stressed the importance of finding ways for others to gather during TDoV.
“I think so much of it is just carving out space to center trans identity and trans experience. Because there just aren’t many spaces in which to do that.”
And those spaces have begun to dwindle due to what Kirschner says is a rise in threats of violence, both physical and emotional, against transgender people in the country. A report from the Human Rights Campaign published in 2022 states at least 34 transgender and gender non-conforming people were killed in the U.S. since the beginning of that year.
“Thinking about this moment that we’re in, this regulating of public queerness,” he said. “This day has so much more importance to me, and it’s always been very important.”
In his recognition of TDoV this year, Kirschner hopes to continue reminding individuals, particularly youth, that “there are other possibilities of ways to be in this world.”
“There is a world that is possible in which individuals can be self-determined and say, ‘This is who I am. This is how I want to present myself, this is my story,’ and have that world rejoice in that sharing and reflect back to that person exactly who they are,” he said. “That is possible and I know that it’s possible. And there are far too many youth right now who are being told it’s not possible.”
