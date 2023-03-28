When the nation’s COVID-19 public-health emergency ends May 11, New Hampshire residents will need to find alternatives to expanded benefits they’ve had for the past three years.

Changes to Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, telehealth and a plethora of other resources helped thousands of Granite Staters, including those out of work due to the pandemic. Medicaid Expansion alone saw an 86 percent enrollment increase from February 2019 to February 2023.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors.

We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.