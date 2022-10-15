20221015-LOC-Jaffrey Vax Filer

Jane Parayil, the public health emergency preparedness coordinator and Greater Monadnock Medical Reserve Corps director at Cheshire Medical Center, prepares doses of COVID-19 vaccines for both children and adults at a vaccination clinic at the Jaffrey Public Library last December. The library is hosting another vaccine clinic next weekend.

 Sentinel file photo by Soren Frantz

JAFFREY — The state’s COVID-19 vaccine program will host a drop-in clinic at the Jaffrey Public Library next weekend.

Primary and booster doses of the vaccine for all approved ages will be available inside the 38 Main St. building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a news release from the library.

Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab. Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.