Jane Parayil, the public health emergency preparedness coordinator and Greater Monadnock Medical Reserve Corps director at Cheshire Medical Center, prepares doses of COVID-19 vaccines for both children and adults at a vaccination clinic at the Jaffrey Public Library last December. The library is hosting another vaccine clinic next weekend.
Primary and booster doses of the vaccine for all approved ages will be available inside the 38 Main St. building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a news release from the library.
No appointment is needed, and vaccines will be administered on a first come, first served basis.
Adults should bring identification, the release notes, and children are required to have a parent or guardian with them to be vaccinated. Those who have already received at least one dose of the shot should bring their vaccine card.
For more information, contact the library at 532-7301.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region.
Health Solutions Reporter Olivia Belanger keeps readers informed on issues like mental health, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining The Sentinel’s staff, Olivia spent a year as the health, nonprofit and education reporter for the Watertown Daily Times in Watertown, N.Y. A 2018 graduate of Keene State College, Olivia decided to move back to the area in the summer of 2019 to tell the unique stories of the Monadnock Region. The Bartlett native now lives in Keene with her fiancé, Ryan, and their Bernese mountain dog, Koa.
