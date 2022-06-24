Following a hearing Thursday, the N.H. Board of Nursing ordered Friday that the license of Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officer be reinstated.
The nursing board suspended Amy Matthews’ license on May 26, after it learned of gallons of fentanyl solution lost or unaccounted for at the Keene hospital. Following the reinstatement of her license, the hospital is declining to say whether Matthews is still its chief nursing officer.
An ICU nurse, Alexandra Towle, self-reported in February that she'd stolen hundreds of bags of the drug, but loss continued after that, even as remedial measures were implemented, prompting Matthews' suspension.
The months-long drug loss dates back to last fall, with about 8.8 gallons of fentanyl solution reportedly unaccounted for at the hospital as of June 5, according to testimony at the hearing.
The N.H. Office of Professional Licensure and Certification (OPLC) order Friday does not say why the board chose to reinstate her license, but noted that a full narrative is forthcoming.
During the hearing Thursday, Matthews' lawyer Alysia Cassotis argued her suspension should be vacated because she does not present any danger to the public health, safety or welfare.
She added that, since the hospital became aware of the missing drugs in early February, Matthews has played an important role in investigating the matter and implementing new policies to prevent drug loss in the future.
The OPLC's lawyer Collin Phillips said Matthews showed a "severe lack of judgement" when she decreased security measures for controlled substances amid the hospital's COVID-19 surge last winter.
He added that — even after Matthews learned on Feb. 1 that Towle stole substantial amounts of the solution over several months — another 88,000 micrograms of fentanyl went missing under her watch, showing she "failed to overcome [a] pervasive and habitual practice of her nurses’ poor documentation."
Matthews has worked at Cheshire Medical Center since 2000, and as chief nursing officer since 2018, according to her testimony during the hearing.
"We are pleased by the Board of Nursing action that vacates the emergency license suspension of our Cheshire Medical Center colleague, Amy Matthews, RN," Hospital spokeswoman Heather Atwell said in an email Friday.
The hospital declined to say whether Matthews remains the chief nursing officer, citing a "long-standing practice ... [to] not comment on specific questions related to personnel."
Matthews could not be reached for comment by phone Friday afternoon. An email sent to her Cheshire Medical Center address returned an out-of-office reply.
The board of pharmacy suspended the licenses of Pharmacist-in-Charge and Director of Pharmacy Melissa Siciliano and Pharmacist Richard Crowe about two months before Matthews' license was suspended, on March 30.
Both Crowe and Towle — who died in early March — signed agreements not to practice.
Siciliano’s license has since been reinstated, but she has resigned from Cheshire Medical, as indicated in a letter she sent the pharmacy board in May. She planned to remain an employee at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, which is affiliated with Cheshire Medical, as the system clinical manager of pharmacy services, that letter states.
The board of pharmacy has also scheduled a hearing, tentatively slated for next month, on whether Cheshire Medical can keep its pharmacy permit.
A criminal investigation into the missing drugs is ongoing, a spokeswoman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said Wednesday.
This story has been updated with comments from Cheshire Medical Center, and The Sentinel's attempts to reach Matthews for comment.
